Knife amnesty returns to Hertfordshire as part of nationwide crackdown

Hertforshire's police force is taking part in the latest national knife amnesty.

Operation Sceptre will run between Monday, September 16, and Sunday, September 22, when members of the public can anonymously surrender knives to the police without fear of prosecution.

Hertfordshire, despite its low crime rate, has been taking part in the knife amnesty for the last four years as part of a nationwide response to knife crime hikes.

During the amnesty, any knives in your possession you do not want or should not have, can be surrendered at Hatfield, Stevenage or Watford police stations.

There will be two permanent surrender bins in Waltham Cross - at Theobald's Grove Train station and on Monarch's Way - as well as temporary knife bins in locations around the country, yet to be announced.

David Lloyd, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, said: "Hertfordshire remains one of the safest counties in England and Wales. But there is always work to be done to educate the public and young people in particular, that carrying a knife won't keep you safe and won't be tolerated." The previous knife amnesty in March this year was a great success, with a record 680 knives, swords and bladed weapons deposited in bins in Hertfordshire.

As part of a wider campaign, officers will be carrying out knife detection operations, test purchasing and school visits to deliver talks on the dangers of carrying a knife. Chief Inspector Chris Treadwell, leader of operational activity for Operation Sceptre, said: "We have had some successes in reducing knife crime over the past year which is due, in part, to our wider plans to reduce violent crime which includes supporting the Operation Sceptre knife amnesties.

"The amnesty also provides an opportunity to educate young people about the dangers of carrying a knife and raise awareness among local businesses that selling certain knives to anyone under 18 is illegal."

If you are concerned or have information about someone carrying knives you can report this by calling the Herts police non-emergency number 101.

Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.