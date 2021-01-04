Updated

Published: 1:26 PM January 4, 2021

An ex-police inspector in North Herts has been found for gross misconduct. - Credit: Google

An ex-police inspector in Herts was the subject of a misconduct hearing after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a colleague between September and November 2019.

Gross misconduct allegations against former acting inspector Michael Zdan were found proven by a panel last month - which determined that he had breached equality and diversity, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct standards of professional behaviour.

It was alleged that between September 2019 and the end of November 2019, the officer subjected a colleague to inappropriate conduct (not sexual).

It was claimed he undermined her, referred to her as ferret, kicked her in the rear of her legs, pushed cake into her face and did not deal with a firearm correctly, holding it to her head once they had left an incident.

Zdan - a North Herts-based officer - retired from the police in August 2020, but the panel deemed that dismissal would have been justified if he had still been with the force.



