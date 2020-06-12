Police called to help evict travellers from Stevenage park

A group of travellers that had set up on a Stevenage park have been moved on less than 24 hours after arriving, after interventions by the police and borough council.

A spokesman for Herts police confirmed the force were contacted at around 10.30pm last night to reports of an unauthorised encampment at Shephalbury Park, Stevenage.

He said: “Officers worked with the site’s landowners, Stevenage Borough Council, to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“By 1pm today, the park was clear.”