Advanced search

Police called to help evict travellers from Stevenage park

PUBLISHED: 13:53 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 12 June 2020

Herts police were called to help move travellers from Shephalbury Park, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Herts police were called to help move travellers from Shephalbury Park, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Archant

A group of travellers that had set up on a Stevenage park have been moved on less than 24 hours after arriving, after interventions by the police and borough council.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Herts police confirmed the force were contacted at around 10.30pm last night to reports of an unauthorised encampment at Shephalbury Park, Stevenage.

He said: “Officers worked with the site’s landowners, Stevenage Borough Council, to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“By 1pm today, the park was clear.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage’s Forster Country: Campaigners see ‘hope snuffed out’ as hold on 800 homes plan is lifted

Swathes of open countryside will be destroyed by the development. St Nicholas Church is visible in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Measures to help ensure Stevenage town centre is ‘COVID-secure’ have been put in place

Markings on the floor in Stevenage town centre are to help ensure shoppers adhere to social distancing guidelines. Picture: SBC

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage’s Forster Country: Campaigners see ‘hope snuffed out’ as hold on 800 homes plan is lifted

Swathes of open countryside will be destroyed by the development. St Nicholas Church is visible in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Measures to help ensure Stevenage town centre is ‘COVID-secure’ have been put in place

Markings on the floor in Stevenage town centre are to help ensure shoppers adhere to social distancing guidelines. Picture: SBC

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

Have you seen wanted Jasper Thomson? Picture: Herts police

Police called to help evict travellers from Stevenage park

Herts police were called to help move travellers from Shephalbury Park, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage mayor leads calls for broken glass to be cleared from town’s cycleways

Stevenage cycleways are often littered with broken grass. Picture: Cycling UK

Stevenage man suffers stab wound to the abdomen

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Letchworth headteacher wants ‘more inclusivity in history classes’ as open letter passes 150 signatures

More than 150 Highfield pupils, past and present, have signed the open letter. Picture: Google
Drive 24