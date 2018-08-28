Police appeal over Stevenage coffee shop distraction theft

Police are investigating after two men used distraction tactics to steal a purse from a woman in a coffee shop.

Karen Mason was in Costa in Stevenage’s Queensway with her sister on Friday at about 2.50pm when she was targeted by the thieves.

She said: “I arrived and my sister was sitting at a table, so I removed my handbag and placed it in front of me.

“A Romanian man came over and placed a large sheet of white paper on our table, with drawings on it.

“He started pointing at the paper and mumbling. It all happened so quickly.”

He left and Karen said her purse had gone from her bag.

She said: “This was obvoiusly a distraction theft.

“I would like everyone to know what happened, to help prevent it happening to anyone else.”

Herts police are analysing CCTV and are appealing for information and witnesses.

A spokesman said: “If you saw suspicious activity in the area around the time stated, please call 101 quoting reference 41/5854/19.”