Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal over Stevenage coffee shop distraction theft

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 January 2019

Archant

Police are investigating after two men used distraction tactics to steal a purse from a woman in a coffee shop.

Karen Mason was in Costa in Stevenage’s Queensway with her sister on Friday at about 2.50pm when she was targeted by the thieves.

She said: “I arrived and my sister was sitting at a table, so I removed my handbag and placed it in front of me.

“A Romanian man came over and placed a large sheet of white paper on our table, with drawings on it.

“He started pointing at the paper and mumbling. It all happened so quickly.”

He left and Karen said her purse had gone from her bag.

She said: “This was obvoiusly a distraction theft.

“I would like everyone to know what happened, to help prevent it happening to anyone else.”

Herts police are analysing CCTV and are appealing for information and witnesses.

A spokesman said: “If you saw suspicious activity in the area around the time stated, please call 101 quoting reference 41/5854/19.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Police appeal over Stevenage coffee shop distraction theft

New Heritage Foundation strategy will ‘make Letchworth a great place’ for everyone

CEO of the Heritage Foundation Graham Fisher has worked on the three year strategy to make Letchworth a great place for everyone. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Person hit by train between Alexandra Palace and Welwyn Garden City

A person has been struck by a train between Alexandra Palace and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Keep your entries coming for Comet Community Awards 2019

The Comet Community Awards is in its 15th year. Picture: Archant

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists