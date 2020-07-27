Advanced search

Victim suffers potential ‘life-changing injuries’ after Letchworth pub assault

PUBLISHED: 10:37 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 27 July 2020

A man has been hospitalied with

A man has been hospitalied with "potentially life-changing injuries" after an assault in Letchworth. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has suffered “potentially life-changing injuries” and remains in hospital after he and his brother were assaulted outside a Letchworth pub on Friday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was drinking with his brother in The Platform Pub in Station Road just before 9.55pm on Friday, July 24 when he was approached by a group of men.

One of the group, a man wearing a blue waistcoat, allegedly hit the victim’s brother around the head.

A physical altercation ensued and another man hit the victim in the face with a glass, causing deep cuts. The victim remains in hospital at this time where he is receiving treatment.

Now, detectives investigating this case are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 40 years old with dark hair and was wearing a red top at the time.

Detective Sergeant Karen Lewis, who is investigating, said: “The victim has suffered potentially life-changing injuries as a result of this attack and I would like to reassure him that we are doing all we can to identify who is responsible.

“We have already carried out a number of enquiries however we are keen to speak to anyone else who witnessed what happened, either inside the pub or outside.

“We believe both the pub and the road outside will have been busy with people enjoying a night out so we think there will be a number of witnesses we have yet to identify.

“If you believe you may have information that could assist our investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

You can email DS Lewis at karen.lewis@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to an officer via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/58388/20.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website crimestoppers-uk.org.





