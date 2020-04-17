Herts police enlist ‘trusted volunteers’ to help isolated residents during lockdown

39 vetted volunteers have been drawn in to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: Herts police Archant

A network of trusted volunteers to help residents self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown has been provided by the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The 39 volunteers have been drawn from the Commissioner’s office, and have already been police vetted.

They are being used to collect and deliver prescriptions to high-risk residents in Hertfordshire with pre-existing medical conditions, and who have been advised to take extra care by the government..

There are 28,000 particularly vulnerable residents in the county, with at least 1,500 who do not have access to family or friends to get supplies for them.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “Our volunteers can fulfil a crucial role, as they are already police vetted for the other work they undertake in office. They can operate as trusted volunteers by those who may be weary of accepting help from strangers.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers, including two members of staff from my office, who are going out of their way to ensure others do not go without.

“We are gearing up for the short to medium term as this sort of assistance may be required for some time, but so far the response for extra help has been excellent.”

The volunteers have already begun running errands by working in partnership with those from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

If you have any queries, please visit the website at https://www.hertscommissioner.org/coronavirus.