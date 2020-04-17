Advanced search

Herts police enlist ‘trusted volunteers’ to help isolated residents during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:59 19 April 2020

39 vetted volunteers have been drawn in to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: Herts police

39 vetted volunteers have been drawn in to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A network of trusted volunteers to help residents self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown has been provided by the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The 39 volunteers have been drawn from the Commissioner’s office, and have already been police vetted.

They are being used to collect and deliver prescriptions to high-risk residents in Hertfordshire with pre-existing medical conditions, and who have been advised to take extra care by the government..

There are 28,000 particularly vulnerable residents in the county, with at least 1,500 who do not have access to family or friends to get supplies for them.

You may also want to watch:

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “Our volunteers can fulfil a crucial role, as they are already police vetted for the other work they undertake in office. They can operate as trusted volunteers by those who may be weary of accepting help from strangers.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers, including two members of staff from my office, who are going out of their way to ensure others do not go without.

“We are gearing up for the short to medium term as this sort of assistance may be required for some time, but so far the response for extra help has been excellent.”

The volunteers have already begun running errands by working in partnership with those from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

If you have any queries, please visit the website at https://www.hertscommissioner.org/coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

North Hertfordshire businesses at ‘brink of collapse’ after council misses grant deadlines

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Small Business Grants Fund on March 17. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage burglar pleads guilty after targeting empty shops and charities

Mr Liddon was charged with burglary at the Salvation Army shop in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Stevenage mum warns of child sex abuse signs during coronavirus lockdown after own sons were victims

Marilyn Hawes is raising awareness of the signs of child sexual abuse during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Marilyn Hawes

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

North Hertfordshire businesses at ‘brink of collapse’ after council misses grant deadlines

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Small Business Grants Fund on March 17. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage burglar pleads guilty after targeting empty shops and charities

Mr Liddon was charged with burglary at the Salvation Army shop in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Stevenage mum warns of child sex abuse signs during coronavirus lockdown after own sons were victims

Marilyn Hawes is raising awareness of the signs of child sexual abuse during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Marilyn Hawes

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Latest from the The Comet

Herts police enlist ‘trusted volunteers’ to help isolated residents during lockdown

39 vetted volunteers have been drawn in to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: Herts police

Plans to transfer Hertfordshire library services delayed due to coronavirus

Hertfordshire libraries' planned transfer has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Herts County Council grants nearly £100k to community groups amid COVID-19 outbreak

More than £97,000 has been delivered to community groups in just three weeks. Picture: Sarah Allison

Good samaritan helps frontline covid-19 NHS worker at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after bike is stolen

Gary Osborn is handed the new bike by Michael James Wenn. Picture: Courtesy of Tina Osborn

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA
Drive 24