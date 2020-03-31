Herts police commissioner hails ‘excellent reaction’ to lockdown laws with police yet to issue a fine in the county

Herts PCC David Lloyd has commended police for striking the 'right tone' amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Herts police Archant

Hertfordshire police officers are taking the ‘right tone’ in dealing with the new lockdown laws, the county’s police and crime commissioner has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Commissioner David Lloyd said that police patrols around the county have increased over the past week, but commended the fact that no fines for breaching the new rules have yet been issued in Hertfordshire.

“It has only been a week since the new powers were enacted, but we have seen an excellent reaction from both Hertfordshire Constabulary and the public,” Mr Lloyd said.

“We have not had the issues of overzealous policing other forces have had, or any significant breaches of the rules. That is a tribute to the way it has been handled by our officers and the sensible behaviour of residents.”

Mr Lloyd also said that reported crime in the county has “dropped by 50 per cent” compared to a normal week, and the “volume of calls to 999 is lower than usual.”

You may also want to watch:

There has, however, been a small increase in domestic violence reports, and residents are being reminded that confidential support and advice is available through the county’s victim care centre – The Beacon.

“Police officer numbers are holding up well and I am in daily contact with the chief constable,” Mr Lloyd added. “I can reassure the public that the Constabulary is continuing to function very well and is keeping everyone safe.

“I would also like to thank those residents who have volunteered to increase their hours and even work full-time during this crisis. We owe thanks to employers who have released them from normal work to provide this vital service.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s office has also been looking to work with Team Herts volunteers and the county council on plans for fully vetted volunteers who normally carry out PCC duties, to be able to help those particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, residents in lockdown are being encouraged to remain extra vigilant to coronavirus scams and frauds, which have seen a substantial rise in the last few weeks.

Residents are warned to be particularly cautious of any demands for money online or via telephone that reference COVID-19.

For more information, visit the commissioner’s dedicated coronavirus website at hertscommissioner.org/general.php?id=644.