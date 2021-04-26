Who are the candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Herts?

Published: 9:37 AM April 26, 2021

The candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Hertfordshire - Credit: Supplied

On May 6, residents will be able to vote for Hertfordshire's next Police and Crime Commissioner alongside the local council elections.

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to represent local people and hold the police to account, as well as overseeing how crime is handled in the area.

The current commissioner for Herts is David Lloyd, who is running again as the Conservative Party candidate.

Results for the PCC elections will be announced on Monday, May 10, one or two days after the council election results, due to ballot papers needing to be quarantined for 24 hours after the polls close.

David Lloyd, who is standing again as the Conservative candidate for Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner - Credit: Archant

Conservative PCC candidate David Lloyd said: "On my watch Hertfordshire has been one of the safest places to live in the country, with a top-performing police force.

You may also want to watch:

"By re-electing me you will be sending a strong message that you want to join me in keeping crime low, maintaining frontline local policing, and further expanding our award-winning victim services team."

Sam North, Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for the Liberal Democrats - Credit: Supplied

Sam North, the PCC candidate for the Liberal Democrats, said: "Policing has been put to the bottom of the agenda.

"Despite all the promises of the Conservatives, Hertfordshire Constabulary has the lowest morale rate of any police force in the country, crime is rising with serious crime not being prioritised and issues of equality go ignored.

"As a former police officer, I understand the current limitations and the huge challenges that the police face. I will use my experience and understanding to tackle these challenges head on."

Mr North's plan includes supporting officers' mental health and tackling organised crime.

Philip Ross, PCC candidate for the Labour and Co-operative Party - Credit: Labour Party

Philip Ross, candidate for the Labour and Co-operative Party, said: "A vote for Labour is one that will keep us safe online, in our homes and on our streets.

"We are working with community groups across the county and have put together a detailed manifesto."

The manifesto includes plans to appoint a new commissioner for antisocial behaviour, prioritise tackling the supply of drugs to school-age children, tackle fraud and cyber crime, get street lights turned back on in the evenings, set up new community forums and move the PCC's office to Stevenage and Watford to reflect policing priorities.