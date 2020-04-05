Advanced search

Hertfordshire pharmacies appeal against stockpiling medicines during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:32 11 April 2020

Hertfordshire pharmacists are appealing to people not to stockpile medicines during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Hertfordshire pharmacists are appealing to people not to stockpile medicines during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Archant

The NHS in Hertfordshire is urging people to continue to order their prescriptions as normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community pharmacies across the county are experiencing an increase in demand as some people look to stock up on medicines.

They are calling for people to only order the medicines they usually use – allowing extra time for the order to be processed - order electronically if they can, and only request delivery if they fall into a high risk category.

You may also want to watch:

Helen Musson, chief officer for Community Pharmacy Hertfordshire, said: “We are asking you to support the health and wellbeing of your neighbours and your pharmacies by ordering only what you need and ordering online if possible.

“Pharmacies can cope with your usual requests, but if people decide to stock up then we will find it more difficult to supply the essential medicines people need.

“Pharmacies are currently experiencing increased demand, resulting in it taking longer to turn around prescription orders, which is leading to queues outside pharmacies.

“Ordering prescriptions as normal means pharmacies can process them more quickly and reduce the risk of spreading the virus by minimising queues.

“Please support your pharmacy staff, who are working very hard at this challenging time, by only ordering the medicines you require.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Most Read

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Latest from the The Comet

Hertfordshire pharmacies appeal against stockpiling medicines during coronavirus crisis

Hertfordshire pharmacists are appealing to people not to stockpile medicines during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Police set to ramp up patrols in Herts over Easter Bank Holiday

Police will be out patrolling over Easter Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Helen Drake

Stevenage foodbank continues to support people during coronavirus pandemic but supplies are dwindling

Stevenage Community Foodbank has seen an increase in demand and a reduction in donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel
Drive 24