Hertfordshire pharmacies appeal against stockpiling medicines during coronavirus crisis

The NHS in Hertfordshire is urging people to continue to order their prescriptions as normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community pharmacies across the county are experiencing an increase in demand as some people look to stock up on medicines.

They are calling for people to only order the medicines they usually use – allowing extra time for the order to be processed - order electronically if they can, and only request delivery if they fall into a high risk category.

Helen Musson, chief officer for Community Pharmacy Hertfordshire, said: “We are asking you to support the health and wellbeing of your neighbours and your pharmacies by ordering only what you need and ordering online if possible.

“Pharmacies can cope with your usual requests, but if people decide to stock up then we will find it more difficult to supply the essential medicines people need.

“Pharmacies are currently experiencing increased demand, resulting in it taking longer to turn around prescription orders, which is leading to queues outside pharmacies.

“Ordering prescriptions as normal means pharmacies can process them more quickly and reduce the risk of spreading the virus by minimising queues.

“Please support your pharmacy staff, who are working very hard at this challenging time, by only ordering the medicines you require.”