One month on: Herts PCC records message for residents 30 days into lockdown
PUBLISHED: 08:33 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 24 April 2020
Archant
Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has recorded a message for residents, one month after lockdown measures were first introduced.
In a video posted on his Youtube channel, Mr Lloyd paid tribute to our county’s police officers, and said that the force “is standing up well to the pressure.”
Mr Lloyd also confirmed that Herts police officers on the ground “have sufficent PPE,” and added that crime in the country is down by one third.
He also said, however, that particular areas of concern for officers include fly-tipping and speeding.
For more information on what our Herts PCC is doing in these times, visit his website at www.hertscommissioner.org/
