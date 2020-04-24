Advanced search

One month on: Herts PCC records message for residents 30 days into lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:33 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 24 April 2020

Herts PCC David Lloyd records video message for Herts residents after one month of lockdown. Picture: Herts PCC

Herts PCC David Lloyd records video message for Herts residents after one month of lockdown. Picture: Herts PCC

Archant

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has recorded a message for residents, one month after lockdown measures were first introduced.

In a video posted on his Youtube channel, Mr Lloyd paid tribute to our county’s police officers, and said that the force “is standing up well to the pressure.”

Mr Lloyd also confirmed that Herts police officers on the ground “have sufficent PPE,” and added that crime in the country is down by one third.

He also said, however, that particular areas of concern for officers include fly-tipping and speeding.

For more information on what our Herts PCC is doing in these times, visit his website at www.hertscommissioner.org/

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to 'serious abuse of staff'

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

'Very worrying' – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire's COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&Q reopens Stevenage store with social distancing measures in place

B&Q has reopened nearly half of its UK stores. Picture: Google

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

