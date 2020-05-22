Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Trust launches round-the-clock support for Herts residents

Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is launching a new NHS 111 service. Picture: HPFT Archant

Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is providing round-the-clock support for people in Herts experiencing a mental health crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 0300 777 0707 – for anyone who needs to hear a voice on the end of the line.

You may also want to watch:

In a new venture, Herts residents also now have the option of accessing the foundation’s team of mental health professionals directly via the NHS 111 service. Selecting ‘Option 2’ for mental health services will automatically direct Herts callers to the 24/7 HPFT helpline team.

A clinician specialising in children and young people’s mental health is also available on the helpline number – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tom Cahill, CEO of HPFT said: “We’re continually working on ways to make it easier for people to access support for their mental health. The launch of this new service via NHS 111 couldn’t have come at a better time for people in Hertfordshire.

“I want people in Hertfordshire to know that they are not alone and there is support available to help them, at any time of the day or night.”