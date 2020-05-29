Outdoor youth work in Herts set to return as lockdown is eased

Young people will also be reminded of social distancing guidelines to help control the virus in their communities. Picture: HCC Archant

Workers from the county council’s youth service will be out and about in streets and parks across Hertfordshire as lockdown easing continues.

‘Detached’ youth work – which takes place outdoors rather than in young people’s centres – was stopped when lockdown was announced, but youth workers are now preparing to return to outdoor spaces in order to support young people experiencing a range of issues, including: mental health, unemployment, and feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Cabinet member for children, young people and families, Cllr Teresa Heritage said: “Now more than ever, young people need help and support to cope with feelings of isolation and concerns about their future.

“Our youth workers have been working with young people over the phone and online throughout lockdown, but we are aware that there will be some who won’t know how to ask for help or access our services.

“We hope that, by going back safely into the community, we can let young people know that we are there to support them and they aren’t alone.”

Youth workers will ensure they carry out youth work following strict social distancing guidance.

For details of youth projects and how to access help from Hertfordshire Services for Young People, please visit www.ychertfordshire.org.