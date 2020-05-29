Advanced search

Outdoor youth work in Herts set to return as lockdown is eased

PUBLISHED: 17:02 31 May 2020

Young people will also be reminded of social distancing guidelines to help control the virus in their communities. Picture: HCC

Young people will also be reminded of social distancing guidelines to help control the virus in their communities. Picture: HCC

Archant

Workers from the county council’s youth service will be out and about in streets and parks across Hertfordshire as lockdown easing continues.

‘Detached’ youth work – which takes place outdoors rather than in young people’s centres – was stopped when lockdown was announced, but youth workers are now preparing to return to outdoor spaces in order to support young people experiencing a range of issues, including: mental health, unemployment, and feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Cabinet member for children, young people and families, Cllr Teresa Heritage said: “Now more than ever, young people need help and support to cope with feelings of isolation and concerns about their future.

You may also want to watch:

“Our youth workers have been working with young people over the phone and online throughout lockdown, but we are aware that there will be some who won’t know how to ask for help or access our services.

“We hope that, by going back safely into the community, we can let young people know that we are there to support them and they aren’t alone.”

Youth workers will ensure they carry out youth work following strict social distancing guidance.

For details of youth projects and how to access help from Hertfordshire Services for Young People, please visit www.ychertfordshire.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Outdoor youth work in Herts set to return as lockdown is eased

Young people will also be reminded of social distancing guidelines to help control the virus in their communities. Picture: HCC

Work to begin on new Hitchin play area as John Barker Place regeneration takes first steps

Work to build a new play area near Swinburne Playing Fields will begin next month. Picture: Settle

Coronavirus: Hitchin bridal shop loans wedding dress so doctor and nurse can marry in hospital

Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam married in the chapel at St Thomas' Hospital, London, after they had to cancel their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Carpenter Photography

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Far, far ha’way – Herts rubbish could end up in North East, councillors told

The option of transporting waste to the North East of England was discussed at the latest cabinet meeting. Picture: HCC
Drive 24