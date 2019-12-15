Gallery

Meet your Local Hero Award winner as NHS trust celebrates staff making a difference

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Alice Burrows receiving the Local Hero Award from Comet, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill (left) and NHS trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust EN Herts NHS Trust

A nurse, who provided care and support to a mother while her child had been suffering from sepsis, has been named as this year's Local Hero at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The final award of the night, The Pride of ENHT 2019 Award, went to Elizabeth Bessell and the Children's Emergency Department. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The final award of the night, The Pride of ENHT 2019 Award, went to Elizabeth Bessell and the Children's Emergency Department. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

Alice Burrows, who works at the Bluebell children's ward at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, picked up the Local Hero Award, after being nominated by Hertfordshire mum Kathryn Lazarou.

Kathryn's son, Aether, had been admitted with sepsis at eight weeks old and again aged five months, and was treated by Alice on both occasions.

"I am so thrilled to hear Alice has won the Local Hero Award. She is such a genuine person and so deserving of the recognition," said Kathryn.

"Her friendly and compassionate manner was such a huge comfort to me at a time when we were very worried for our son.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The Unsung Hero Award went to Waste Porters (G4S support by Trust Portering and Transport). Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The Unsung Hero Award went to Waste Porters (G4S support by Trust Portering and Transport). Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

"As a parent you never expect it will be your child in hospital - especially at Christmas - but to have someone as friendly, kind and knowledgeable as Alice looking after Aether was so reassuring."

Rachael Corser, director of nursing and patient experience at the NHS trust, said: "We are incredibly proud of Alice and all of our staff winners. Alice's compassion and care really demonstrate our trust's values and she is an inspiration to her colleagues. Thank you to Alice and all of our staff who work tirelessly for our patients every day."

Hosted by the East and North Hertfordshire Hospital's Charity, the 'Proud to Make a Difference' staff awards saw 13 individuals and teams recognised for the difference they have made at Lister Hospital, New QEII, Hertford County Hospital and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre.

If you would like to thank a member of staff at your local hospital this Christmas, please visit enhhcharity.org.uk/appeal/thankyou where you can leave a thank you message to a specific staff member, ward or team and make a donation to the hospitals' charity.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The Resus Team took home the Safety First Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The Resus Team took home the Safety First Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

Other winners on the night included:

The Unsung Hero Award - Waste Porters (G4S supported by Trust Portering and Transport)

This team coped incredibly well with a national emergency, ensuring that patient care was at no point delayed.

The Vicki Adkins Above & Beyond Award - Emma Fitton

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Obstetrics/Maternity were named the Clinical Team of the Year. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Obstetrics/Maternity were named the Clinical Team of the Year. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

On her way to work, Emma passed a road traffic accident. She immediately parked up and started CPR until the ambulance team took over. Emma then came to work and calmly carried on with her day. She is modest, hard-working and dedicated. Her actions during and after the accident show what an incredible person she is.

The Here to Help Award - Dawn Sheldrick, PAT Dog volunteer

Dawn has been nicknamed 'Nanny Bluebell'. She and her therapy dogs make our child patients smile, and help them to relax before treatment. She is always available to help with a smile on her face.

The Charity Champion Award - Glyn Doggett

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The Respiratory Team - Pleural Service won the Bright Sparks Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The Respiratory Team - Pleural Service won the Bright Sparks Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

Glyn has worked tirelessly to support neonatal services after his son was born prematurely. He supports other parents by chairing the Neonatal Families Committee and is a dedicated fundraiser, having this year, completed a 12-hour spinathon, abseil and fire walk. His passion and drive is incredible and he regularly inspires other parents to fundraise for the neonatal unit.

The Bright Sparks Award - Respiratory Team - Pleural Service

The team has ensured patient safety and comfort are a priority, by developing a pathway and a dedicated area to undergo planned, swift, safe procedures in a quiet, comfortable and relaxing environment.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The G4S Patients First Award went to the Pharmacy Team. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: The G4S Patients First Award went to the Pharmacy Team. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

The Inspiring Leadership Award - Jennie Bloom

Jennie's commitment to her team shines through in everything that she does. She leads by example and constantly looks to improve ways of working.

The Safety First Award - Resus Team

The Resus Team has reduced unnecessary cardiac arrests. They have shown how, when a clinical team gathers and concentrates with the right support, anything is possible. The initiative has required huge amounts of effort and commitment and patients have been saved as a result of their efforts.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Joyce Presland was the winner of the Roche Experience Counts Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Joyce Presland was the winner of the Roche Experience Counts Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

The Roche Experience Counts Award - Joyce Presland

Joyce embodies the NHS trust's values and the professional attributes of a neonatal nurse. A patient said: "Joyce was outstanding in her professionalism and care. She treated my baby like a person, giving her plenty of love and care so I felt able to go home at night knowing she would be safe and loved."

The G4S Patients First Award - Pharmacy Team

The pharmacy team has worked tirelessly in the last 12 months to provide a seven-day service. The team has, through education and training, become a highly-skilled workforce; ensuring patients are discharged in a safe and timely manner.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Here to Help Award winner Dawn Sheldrick. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Here to Help Award winner Dawn Sheldrick. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

The Compassionate Care Award - AMU Green

The team on AMU Green goes above and beyond expectations in providing compassionate care to many patients at the end of their lives. The team are a terrific support to each other and keep spirits up with gentleness and humour.

The Clinical Team of the Year Award - Obstetrics/Maternity

The Obstetrics and Maternity team has shown again and again, how they put their patients first. They work in a truly multi-disciplinary setting, and crucially communicate and learn together. The team pulls together to give the best patient care at all times and ultimately, caring for each other as people as well as colleagues.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Glyn Doggett with his Charity Champion Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Glyn Doggett with his Charity Champion Award. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

The Pride of ENHT 2019 Award - Elizabeth Bessell and Children's Emergency Department

This team has been described as having a great team spirit, they are hardworking, compassionate and committed to providing a great service to our patients. They have introduced new processes and pathways, have constantly high performance levels and each vital staff member works together to make a difference. Every day they continue to build strong relationships and friendships to, together, achieve the best possible care.

Their leader has been described as a compassionate, strong and passionate manager who cares as much for the team as she does for the patients. She inspires her team and all who she comes into contact with every day.