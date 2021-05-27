Herts MS Therapy Centre receives vital grant ahead of awareness day

Published: 1:40 PM May 27, 2021

Herts MS Therapy Centre has received a grant in order to continue its life-changing oxygen therapy - Credit: Herts MS Therapy Centre

Herts MS Therapy Centre has received a £7,000 grant to ensure its vital oxygen therapy can continue.

The Letchworth-based therapy centre has been awarded the funding by Letchworth Heritage Foundation as part of its new Community Looking Forward Grants Programme. The scheme is helping groups and organisations recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The vital therapy works by pumping oxygen through a mask that the person wears over their mouth and nose. It treats pain, aids healing and decreases inflammation.

Infection can be reduced too, which is potentially lifesaving for some people.

Mark Boscher, chairman at the MS Therapy Centre said: “Our oxygen therapy supports hundreds of people suffering the effects of a range of conditions and illnesses including MS, cancer, fibromyalgia, leg ulcers and arthritis.

"Also, we have found it helps with long COVID. It is often very helpful reducing extreme pain or giving energy to people experiencing utter exhaustion.

"It’s completely natural but it just gives the user more oxygen than usual. Although very simple, it can be life changing. We are very grateful for this grant from the Heritage Foundation as the recent COVID induced restrictions have impacted charities severely.”

The grant comes ahead of World MS Day, which takes place on May 30. This year's theme is 'I Connect, We Connect', and aims to build community connections, self-connections and connections to quality care.

Head of charitable projects and partnerships at the foundation, Alastair Stewart, said: “There are very few towns in England that have this type of specialist facility.

"This grant will enable the team to provide valuable treatment to residents during the interim period as COVID infection rates reduce, and those more vulnerable residents begin to access services such as the MS Therapy Centre.”

The next deadline for grant applications is June 30. To find out more, visit Letchworth.com/grants.

Learn more about Herts Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre by visiting Hertsmstherapy.org.uk.