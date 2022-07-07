'We will come through this' - Our MPs on Boris Johnson's resignation

Boris Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime, the BBC is reporting - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to stand down, after months of calls from the opposition and a landslide of resignations within the Tory administration this week.

The downhill spiral for the PM follows the resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday evening.

Hitchin and Harpenden's Bim Afolami also quit his role as Tory party vice chair later that evening. As it stands more than 50 resignations have been made.

We've asked for MPs across the Comet and Royston Crow catchment areas - all Conservative - for their reaction to the ongoing saga.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald, who announced yesterday that he'd lost confidence in Boris Johnson, said: "The Prime Minister has real achievements.

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald - Credit: Nikki Powell

"He won a major election and was able to get Brexit through. He responded well in the pandemic and was a good friend to Ukraine. He has tried to help with the global inflation crisis.

"Like many good leaders he showed flaws too and these led to the loss of confidence in him including mine and his subsequent resignation – the right thing to do.

"Although he showed strength and optimism in tackling major and unexpected events, the upcoming challenges of tackling the global inflation crisis and the military issues need skills of careful policy making.

"The Conservative Party is full of talent and I am sure we will be able to find a leader we can rally round to serve the national interest as Prime Minister in these difficult times.

"We will come through this."

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami

A spokesperson for Bim Afolami said he would not be commenting until an official statement from Number 10 is made.

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne

On Tuesday, South Cambs MP Anthony Browne sent a second letter of no confidence to the PM.

He took to Facebook on July 5 and said: "Honesty and transparency matter to me. It’s why I rebelled to vote against the amendments proposed in the Owen Paterson affair, and why I was prepared to rebel again to ensure the Privileges Committee investigation.

"While I have always valued loyalty, I feel I must speak now. As I said just a month ago, it is time to restore trust in politics and competence in government. For the good of this constituency, my party, and the country, the Prime Minister must resign."

He has been approached for comment on the latest developments.

North East Beds MP Richard Fuller

North East Beds MP Richard Fuller - Credit: NEBeds Conservatives

Richard Fuller has taken to Facebook to share his views on the latest news from Number 10 - saying he believes his support for the PM was "the right response".

He wrote: "Having lost the confidence of his cabinet, the Prime Minister has rightly resigned. I have supported the Prime Minister throughout, which I know has been questioned by some constituents, but I believe to have been the right response.

"There have been mistakes as well as an absence of a compelling vision for taking the country forward: one that is based on traditional conservative principles.

"However, I am under no illusion that the decision in 2016 by the British people to leave the European Union reinforced in the 2019 General Election remains the critical dividing line in our politics.

"This resignation potentially could undo much of the healing and reconciliation that has occurred in recent years. The resignation of the Prime Minister means that millions of people have lost the one person they trusted to be on their side against the powerful forces that have never accepted that 2016 decision.

"I will continue my efforts to represent all my constituents and always to be open to meet with any constituent who wishes to take issue with my views or votes or wishes to understand better my reasoning."

MPs Stephen McPartland, Stevenage and Nadine Dorries, Mid Beds, have also been approached for comment.

More reaction to come as we get it.