Advanced search

Updated

New names added to Herts Police's Most Wanted list

PUBLISHED: 11:44 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 03 October 2019

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Archant

Twenty-four new names have been added to our Herts Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

The Comet publishes police appeals for dozens of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across the county.

If you recognise any of the people featured, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Scroll through the police most wanted list at www.thecomet.net/news/herts-most-wanted

If you recognise any of the people featured and know where they are, you could help police track them down.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Herts Police advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Latest from the The Comet

CCTV images released after gang of thieves steal phones from Hitchin store

The men filled boxes with a substantial amount of mobile phones before leaving the scene in a silver BMW 5 series with foreign licence plates. Picture: Herts police

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Concerns for welfare of horse tied outside Woolmer Green care home

Concerns have been raised by care home staff after a horse was left on the grounds of Monread Lodge Care Home in Woolmer Green. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Train disruption caused by unfinished engineering works at Royston

Engineering works at Royston have caused delays to services this morning

Stevenage MP seeks dismissal of 600-home Gresley Park plan due to ‘shocking betrayal of public trust’

A view of the proposed Gresley Park site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists