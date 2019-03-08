New names added to Herts Police's Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted? Archant

Twenty-four new names have been added to our Herts Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

The Comet publishes police appeals for dozens of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across the county.

If you recognise any of the people featured, you could be of help to Herts Police.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Herts Police advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.