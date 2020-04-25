Advanced search

Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 April 2020

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Archant

With thousands of volunteers in Hertfordshire making and donating personal protective equipment to key workers to protect them from coronavirus, an online guide has now been published to ensure the PPE meets safety standards.

Hand sanitiser is in production at the University of Hertfordshire to help protect people from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCGHand sanitiser is in production at the University of Hertfordshire to help protect people from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Schools, companies and individuals in the county have come forward with offers of PPE, giving their time and skills to making these vital items.

Now Hertfordshire’s Local Resilience Forum - a cohort of organisations coordinating the county’s response to coronavirus - has put together an online guide to help ensure the PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe.

Professor Jim McManus, director of public health at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has offered to manufacture, supply or donate personal protective equipment to frontline workers across Herts.

You may also want to watch:

“The people we want to support work in a range of settings and need specific types of PPE to suit their work. For example, the type of face masks required varies depending on the contact staff have with patients as well as the severity of symptoms they are dealing with.

“To avoid disappointment and help speed up the process of dealing with PPE enquiries and offers of support, please visit our web pages, which will give you the information and specifications you need before you get started.”

County councillor Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention, added: “Whilst we have existing supply lines and some PPE stock from central government, the unprecedented situation means we must bolster our supplies. In doing so we need to be mindful PPE regulations apply equally to products sold or donated.

“There are experts available for anyone who requires help to ensure their product will be safe to use. In most instances there will be no charge for this business advice. Your local trading standards service can help you to develop your ideas into a product that can be used in the fight against Covid-19 and save lives.”

To discuss what you can manufacture, email tradingstandards@hertfordshire.gov.uk. Direct further enquiries to PPEinfo@hertfordshire.gov.uk.

For the online guide to ensure PPE meets safety standards, visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/covid19ppe

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, April 24. Picture: Archant

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, April 24. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Take part in Race for Life at home during coronavirus lockdown

Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events in May, June and July but you can take part in Race for Life at Home to raise funds for the charity.

Herts GPs present essential goods as a thank you to care home staff

Wymondley Care Home Hitchin Visited by Dr. Timehin Duncan (far left) and Dr. Claire Azie (2nd left)

North Herts domestic abuse support group sees spike in referrals after coronavirus lockdown

The Stevenage Borough Council-backed initiative has seen a 40 per cent rise in referrals. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘The conversations are a two-way thing, it does us both good’ – Hospice keeps vulnerable residents in North Herts connected during lockdown

Compassionate neighbours Tom and Jeanne Batterbury delivering shopping to isolated residents. Picture: GHHC
Drive 24