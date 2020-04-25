Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG Archant

With thousands of volunteers in Hertfordshire making and donating personal protective equipment to key workers to protect them from coronavirus, an online guide has now been published to ensure the PPE meets safety standards.

Hand sanitiser is in production at the University of Hertfordshire to help protect people from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG Hand sanitiser is in production at the University of Hertfordshire to help protect people from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Schools, companies and individuals in the county have come forward with offers of PPE, giving their time and skills to making these vital items.

Now Hertfordshire’s Local Resilience Forum - a cohort of organisations coordinating the county’s response to coronavirus - has put together an online guide to help ensure the PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe.

Professor Jim McManus, director of public health at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has offered to manufacture, supply or donate personal protective equipment to frontline workers across Herts.

“The people we want to support work in a range of settings and need specific types of PPE to suit their work. For example, the type of face masks required varies depending on the contact staff have with patients as well as the severity of symptoms they are dealing with.

“To avoid disappointment and help speed up the process of dealing with PPE enquiries and offers of support, please visit our web pages, which will give you the information and specifications you need before you get started.”

County councillor Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention, added: “Whilst we have existing supply lines and some PPE stock from central government, the unprecedented situation means we must bolster our supplies. In doing so we need to be mindful PPE regulations apply equally to products sold or donated.

“There are experts available for anyone who requires help to ensure their product will be safe to use. In most instances there will be no charge for this business advice. Your local trading standards service can help you to develop your ideas into a product that can be used in the fight against Covid-19 and save lives.”

To discuss what you can manufacture, email tradingstandards@hertfordshire.gov.uk. Direct further enquiries to PPEinfo@hertfordshire.gov.uk.

For the online guide to ensure PPE meets safety standards, visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/covid19ppe