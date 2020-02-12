Advanced search

Letchworth's economic future on agenda at Herts LEP conference

PUBLISHED: 13:06 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 12 February 2020

Leaders have recognised the need to

Leaders have recognised the need to "inject vibrancy" into Letchworth town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Letchworth's senior political and business leaders have met to discuss how the town can "future-proof" its economic future.

A roundtable conference held at the Broadway Gallery last month - hosted by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership in partnership with the Heritage Foundation - addressed the challenges of keeping Letchworth "viable, vibrant and fit for future generations."

In attendence were Herts county council leader David Williams, district council leader Martin Stears-Handscomb, delegates from the Letchworth Business Improvement District, and leading entrepreneurial figures in the town.

The conference acknowledged many of the town's economic strengths, but also recognised the need "to evolve in a manner which is consistent with its radical and progressive origins and ethos."

Neil Hayes, CEO of Herts LEP, said that a number of issues facing Letchworth - such as the lack of growing space for start-ups and SMES - "were not unique" to the town.

You may also want to watch:

Dianne Lee, director of Letchworth-based consultancy Blackmores UK, highlighted challenges such as "poor town centre image," and mounting "commuting pressures on the A1(M)" as barriers to growth.

Graham Fisher, chief executive of the Heritage Foundation, identified several areas of focus, including the need to build-up a new generation of entrepreneurs and adopt more co-working spaces in the town centre.

"The Letchworth brand is based on nostalgia," Graham said. "We need to repurpose this by applying Ebeneezer Howard's pioneering spirit for the 21st century."

Graham also recognised the need to balance Letchworth's unique heritage without ignoring the pressing need for "nurturing new work spaces" - particularly in view of the high number of empty buildings in the town.

New avenues of economic potential were also explored, incuding harnessing Letchworth's position at the intersection of Hertfordshire's north-south science corridor, and the growth of a new economic sector centred on the creative industries.

The findings from January's conference will feed into Hertfordshire's Local Industrial Strategy which is being finalised by Government, and is expected to be published in the spring.

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Herts police constable arrested after accusation of using position for sexual purpose

Stevenage police station

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Herts police constable arrested after accusation of using position for sexual purpose

Stevenage police station

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth’s economic future on agenda at Herts LEP conference

Leaders have recognised the need to

Last chance to have your say as new sports hall and 116 homes could be built in Hitchin

The new proposal could see a new sports hall and 116 homes built in Cambridge Road, Hitchin. Picture: Saunders Architects

CCTV appeal launched after Arlesey break-in

Bedfordshire police have released CCTV images following the incident. Picture: Beds police

A602 Stevenage Road congested this morning after car catches fire

An accident on A602 is causing delays on Stevenage Road. Picture: Herts police

Tribute to Stevenage Dunkirk veteran George Clark who has died aged 101

Dunkirk veteran from Stevenage George Clark has died aged 101. Picture: Julie Page
Drive 24