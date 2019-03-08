Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Knife crime reports down by 13 per cent in Hertfordshire last year

PUBLISHED: 08:55 27 April 2019

Herts Police

Herts Police

Archant

The number of knife crimes reported in Hertfordshire dropped in 2018 when compared to the previous year – despite seeing an overall increase in England and Wales.

New figures released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) provides information on knife crimes in 2018 compared to 2017, using police reported crime data.

In Hertfordshire the numbers of serious offences involving a knife in 2018 went up by 13 per cent compared to 2017, while crimes with this weapon increased by six per cent in the rest of the country.

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd credits the county's knife amnesty scheme as key to reducing the incidents from 564 in 2017 to 490 in 2018.

“I continued to invest additional funding last year, and this year, in groups that work with children and young adults who may be drawn in to serious violence,” Mr Lloyd said.

A knife amnesty running in Hertfordshire during March this year – with bins to deposit weapons in Hatfield, Potters Bar, Stevenage and Watford – led to 680 knives being surrendered.

Recorded knife crimes are also down by six per cent in Bedfordshire and 26 per cent in Cambridgeshire – when comparing 2018 to the previous year.

You may also want to watch:

But throughout the East of England – which includes these three counties plus Norfolk, Sussex and Essex – knife crime has increased steadily since 2011, with a 32 per cent hike when comparing the year to 2018.

“Knife crimes are very serious offences and we are working very hard with partners to make sure that it is reduced in the county,” Mr Lloyd added.

Most of the knife crimes, 58 per cent, reported to the police were either threats to kill or intention to assault offences.

“Understandably this is a key public concern that I share, and I am committed to making a real difference and combating it.

“While Hertfordshire remains a very safe county we are not immune to national trends and county line crime,” he said

Nearly all of the rest of the knife crimes reported were as part of robberies.

In general possession of weapons offences were on the up in Hertfoshire and increased by 22 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017.

Recorded crime, in total, was up by four per cent during a similar period.

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Latest from the The Comet

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Langford woman part of London Marathon’s Dementia Revolution after mum’s diagnosis

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

League Two: Mansfield Town 1 Stevenage 2

Ilias Chair was Stevenage's matchwinner at Mansfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hitchin runner to take on London Marathon in rhino suit

Dave Wardle is set to run the London Marathon in a rhino suit. Picture: Hitchin Hares
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists