East and North Herts Hospitals' Charity launches challenge to celebrate 25th anniversary

Published: 9:27 AM March 9, 2021 Updated: 10:09 AM March 9, 2021

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity has launched the 25 Year Challenge - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is asking people to mark this milestone by signing up to a special fundraising challenge.

The charity - which supports hospitals including Stevenage's Lister and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII - has launched the 25 Year Challenge, asking participants to raise £250 throughout the year for the East and North Herts NHS Trust's hospitals.

A spokesman for the charity said: "From bake sales to sponsored walks, runs and cycles, to skydives and coffee mornings, you choose how you would like to fundraise. With your support we can continue to go above and beyond for our NHS."

Fundraisers who reach the £250 target will receive a medal and certificate.

For more information, fundraising ideas, and to sign up, visit enhhcharity.org.uk/Appeal/25challenge



