Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

East and North Herts Hospitals' Charity launches challenge to celebrate 25th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:27 AM March 9, 2021    Updated: 10:09 AM March 9, 2021
25 Year Challenge poster for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity has launched the 25 Year Challenge - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is asking people to mark this milestone by signing up to a special fundraising challenge.

The charity - which supports hospitals including Stevenage's Lister and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII - has launched the 25 Year Challenge, asking participants to raise £250 throughout the year for the East and North Herts NHS Trust's hospitals.

A spokesman for the charity said: "From bake sales to sponsored walks, runs and cycles, to skydives and coffee mornings, you choose how you would like to fundraise. With your support we can continue to go above and beyond for our NHS."

Fundraisers who reach the £250 target will receive a medal and certificate.

For more information, fundraising ideas, and to sign up, visit enhhcharity.org.uk/Appeal/25challenge


You may also want to watch:

Campaign
Health
People
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted's annual report was published today. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Primary schools hit back after ex-Ofsted head's comments

Jacob Thorburn

person
CCTV pic

CCTV appeal after fraud incident in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
An aerial drone shot of The Luna Cinema's drive-in movies event at Knebworth House.

Film | Video

Drive-in cinema returns to Knebworth House

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Pictur

Good Samaritan becomes victim of attempted robbery in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus