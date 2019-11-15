Advanced search

Volunteers record Christmas single in aid of Home-Start Herts

PUBLISHED: 12:02 17 November 2019

Blue Christmas singing group have created a single to raise money for Home-Start Herts, Picture: Helen Froggett

Blue Christmas singing group have created a single to raise money for Home-Start Herts, Picture: Helen Froggett

North Herts councillors, an author and an accountant have been among those recording a single to raise money for Home-Start Hertfordshire, a charity which provides relief and support for parents of children under 10.

Ken Follett, Joe Rose and Ian Coll after created a charity Christmas single. Picture: Helen FroggettKen Follett, Joe Rose and Ian Coll after created a charity Christmas single. Picture: Helen Froggett

Home-Start's Suzy Moody and her team attended the Baldock Network Group and joined in recording a new single - Blue Christmas - with patron Ken Follett volunteering to play bass and sing on the track.

Royston town councillor Ian Coll also took part, alongside the charity's new accountant John Froggett, who is also known as singer Joe Rose.

Joe - from Royston - has just released his debut album Class and offered to do the special Christmas charity single in aid of Home-Start Herts.

Folkstock Records are sponsoring the project, along with The Accountancy Practice and all the musicians and singers have given their time for free.

All proceeds from the release of the single which was recorded at Cream Room Studios in Dane End, will be given to Home-Start Herts.

The track had its first live performance at Stevenage Community Trust's annual dinner dance yesterday, held at The Priory in Little Wymondley.

It is available to buy at www.folkstockrecords.com and www.joerosesings.com.

