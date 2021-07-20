Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

On yer bike! Charity ride raises cash for our hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:00 AM July 20, 2021   
Cyclists taking part in the first Herts Health Ride

The Herts Health Ride cyclists have collectively raised more than £6,000 - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

A bike ride in aid of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity, which supports four NHS hospitals including Lister in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, has been hailed "a huge success".

The charity's first ever Herts Health Ride saw 175 cyclists take part in the event on July 11, with the choice of three circular routes - 25k, 50k and 100k - as well as a kids' course, all starting and finishing at the Woodhall Estate in Watton-at-Stone.

Ellie Huddleston, head of charity, said: “It was such a brilliant day. The weather was good, the setting was beautiful and everyone said they really enjoyed it, even with the challenge of a few unexpected hills.

“We want to thank everyone who took part. We have raised more than £6,000 so far, which is fantastic and will help us continue to support our wonderful NHS hospitals.

“It was such a huge success, we hope it will become an annual event."

