NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

PUBLISHED: 17:02 01 September 2019

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

New figures show that over a 12-month period (2018/19) about £500,000 has been saved by people in Hertfordshire who have bought medicines from a pharmacy or supermarket instead of getting a prescription from their GP.

GPs have been limiting the prescribing of medicines that can be bought without a prescription directly from a pharmacy or supermarket, following a public consultation in 2017.

Doctor Prag Moodley, a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which plans and pays for healthcare in our region, said: "I'd like to thank people for helping to save the NHS around £500,000 in Hertfordshire so far.

"Because the NHS pays for the over-the-counter medication, the cost of a GP consultation and the cost of dispensing the medicine, it costs the NHS much more than it would cost someone to buy it from a pharmacy."

