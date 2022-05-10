The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Fire engine donated to Ukraine to support firefighters

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:17 PM May 10, 2022
Hertfordshire fire engine being donated to Ukraine

The fire engine being donated to Ukraine has been used as a spare in Hertfordshire since August - Credit: Courtesy of Hertfordshire County Council

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is donating a fire engine to Ukraine, to support the war-torn country as it continues to resist the Russian invasion.

The donation of the fire appliance, which has been used as a spare in Herts since August, is part of a joint mission with other fire services organised by charity Fire Aid and the National Fire Chiefs Council to support Ukrainian firefighters.

The fire service is also donating more than 30 pieces of firefighting equipment, including ladders, portable pumps, hose reels and generators.

Herts chief fire officer Alex Woodman said: "We can only imagine how difficult the current situation is for fire and rescue services in Ukraine.

"After helping to keep the people of Hertfordshire safe, we hope the fire engine and equipment we are sending can now help protect and aid the rescue of civilians trapped in the middle of this conflict."

