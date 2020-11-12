Advanced search

‘Fund our fire service’ – Herts union calls on county council after a decade of cuts

PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 November 2020

The Hertfordshire Fire Brigade Union has backed a national campaign calling on local authorities and central government to properly fund the service following years of austerity.

The “Fund the Frontline” campaign seeks funding to employ and train thousands of new firefighters immediately to undo the loss of 11,237 staff over the last decade.

The local branch of the union has said following austerity cuts the loss in Herts has been huge.

Daren Scotchford, the secretary of the Hertfordshire branch of the FBU, said: “Across Hertfordshire we have lost over 100 firefighter posts since 2010 – a massive cut of 12 per cent.

“The reality now is that my colleagues are less safe when responding to incidents. When firefighting staff are less safe, so are the public.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we have continued responding to fire and rescue incidents, providing community support and checking on vulnerable residents. We have also been supporting the NHS by providing firefighters to drive emergency ambulances.

“Other pressures also remain. Climate change is a huge issue for the fire and rescue service. As we approach the winter months crews in Hertfordshire are already responding to localised flooding. Wetter winters and hotter summers increase pressure on already stretched resources.

“Herts County Council and the government need to act now and fund the frontline.”

The campaign has also been backed by Labour county councillor for Stevenage Old Town, Joshua Bennett Lovell.

He said: “Conservative governance since 2010 continues to wreak havoc on our communities. Year-on-year, the pot of money councils have to spend on vital resources is shrinking, leading to unsafe working conditions, and unsafe communities. These cuts must be reversed.”

Last year, the Herts FBU and Labour Groups campaigned to stop the removal of the fifth firefighter crew member on fire engines, during the review of fire safety risks conducted by Hertfordshire County Council.

While the campaign lost, the two groups pledged to campaign for this decision to be reversed.

Councillor Lovell added: “Alongside the local FBU, I am calling on Herts County Council and the national government to back our fire and rescue service and give it the money it needs to fill all lost posts since 2010 – and reinstate the fifth crew member on fire engines in Hertfordshire. Members of the public can likewise get involved by writing to our MPs and downloading online resources on the following link https://www.fbu.org.uk/fund-the-frontline.”

