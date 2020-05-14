Advanced search

Coronavirus: Herts Disability Sports Foundation keeps community active with online sessions

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 14 May 2020

Herts Disability Sports Foundation had to pause its regular activities at the end of March. Picture: HDSF

Herts Disability Sports Foundation had to pause its regular activities at the end of March. Picture: HDSF

Archant

The Herts Disability Sports Foundation has continued to provide much-needed services for adults and children with learning difficulties during this pandemic.

Though the foundation had to pause all of its regular sporting activities at the end of March, the charity’s staff and volunteers launched new online sessions in order to continue vital work in the community.

You may also want to watch:

Charity manager Ross Cramp said: “COVID-19 has brought a huge risk of isolation and inactivity for the people we support and major negative impact on wellbeing.

“We could have simply closed the charity on March 23, but instead we launched online exercise sessions, including dance and disco.

“So far, we’ve got over 200 people with disabilities in Herts engaged, and are reaching more people every day. It’s a huge change for us – but really worth it to see so many smiles.”

The foundation is receiving no government funding throughout this pandemic, and continues to lean heavily on support from the community.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrested after Stevenage resident targeted by delivery scam

Three people were arrested in connection with a series of delivery scams taking place across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrested after Stevenage resident targeted by delivery scam

Three people were arrested in connection with a series of delivery scams taking place across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin company offering mental health support during lockdown

GoVox's Matt Trussell discusses the online mental health tool at a Herts Sports Partnership event. Picture: Supplied

England Golf chief praises clubs and courses as players flock back to the fairways after coronavirus lockdown

Golfers at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry, where the course crosses the border of England and Wales. The course faces uncertainty as lockdown restrictions on golf are lifted in England from today, but remain in force in Wales. Picture: JACOB KING/PA

Coronavirus: Herts Disability Sports Foundation keeps community active with online sessions

Herts Disability Sports Foundation had to pause its regular activities at the end of March. Picture: HDSF

Letchworth mum loses her locks in £4k Garden House Hospice Care fundraiser

Claire McCarthy has braved the shave for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Claire McCarthy

Crime: Two burglars blamed as Stevenage break-ins soar amid lockdown

Herts Police said a 137% rise in burglaries in Stevenage was the fault of two men, who had since been apprehended.
Drive 24