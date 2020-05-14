Coronavirus: Herts Disability Sports Foundation keeps community active with online sessions
PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 14 May 2020
Archant
The Herts Disability Sports Foundation has continued to provide much-needed services for adults and children with learning difficulties during this pandemic.
Though the foundation had to pause all of its regular sporting activities at the end of March, the charity’s staff and volunteers launched new online sessions in order to continue vital work in the community.
You may also want to watch:
Charity manager Ross Cramp said: “COVID-19 has brought a huge risk of isolation and inactivity for the people we support and major negative impact on wellbeing.
“We could have simply closed the charity on March 23, but instead we launched online exercise sessions, including dance and disco.
“So far, we’ve got over 200 people with disabilities in Herts engaged, and are reaching more people every day. It’s a huge change for us – but really worth it to see so many smiles.”
The foundation is receiving no government funding throughout this pandemic, and continues to lean heavily on support from the community.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.