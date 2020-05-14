Coronavirus: Herts Disability Sports Foundation keeps community active with online sessions

Herts Disability Sports Foundation had to pause its regular activities at the end of March. Picture: HDSF Archant

The Herts Disability Sports Foundation has continued to provide much-needed services for adults and children with learning difficulties during this pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Though the foundation had to pause all of its regular sporting activities at the end of March, the charity’s staff and volunteers launched new online sessions in order to continue vital work in the community.

You may also want to watch:

Charity manager Ross Cramp said: “COVID-19 has brought a huge risk of isolation and inactivity for the people we support and major negative impact on wellbeing.

“We could have simply closed the charity on March 23, but instead we launched online exercise sessions, including dance and disco.

“So far, we’ve got over 200 people with disabilities in Herts engaged, and are reaching more people every day. It’s a huge change for us – but really worth it to see so many smiles.”

The foundation is receiving no government funding throughout this pandemic, and continues to lean heavily on support from the community.