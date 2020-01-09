Advanced search

New video series highlights Hertfordshire-wide efforts to get healthy in 2020

PUBLISHED: 17:08 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 09 January 2020

Herts County Council have released short videos to encourage residents to get healthier in 2020. Picture: Herts County Council

Herts County Council have released short videos to encourage residents to get healthier in 2020. Picture: Herts County Council

Archant

A series of short films that encourage residents to adopt healthier lifestyles in 2020 have been released by Herts County Council.

If you are trying to lose weight, get active, quit smoking or drink less, the county council wouldn't normally jump to mind.

But HCC is hoping to change that after releasing six videos that showcase the range of council-sponsored activities you can get involved in to get healthier.

The series highlights everything from the council's health walks, which were attended by thousands of people last year, to their free Stop Smoking Service, which helped 2,567 people last year.

Cllr Tim Hutchings, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Prevention, said: "We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

"The residents featured in our short films are real and inspiring examples of how, with a little help, everyone can improve their physical and mental wellbeing."

You can watch the videos on Hertfordshire County Council's official YouTube channel.

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin Folk Club ends 39-year stay at Sun Hotel after ‘deteriorating situation’

Hitchin Folk Club have played at The Sun Hotel for the final time, after a 39-year association. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin Folk Club ends 39-year stay at Sun Hotel after ‘deteriorating situation’

Hitchin Folk Club have played at The Sun Hotel for the final time, after a 39-year association. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Latest from the The Comet

New video series highlights Hertfordshire-wide efforts to get healthy in 2020

Herts County Council have released short videos to encourage residents to get healthier in 2020. Picture: Herts County Council

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commisioner indicates support for council tax precept rise

David Lloyd, Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Stevenage Community Trust to feature on front of special Stevenage FC kit

Vice chair of Stevenage Community Trust, Sharon Brown, Stevenage captain Scott Cuthbert and CEO of Stevenage FC Alex Tunbridge pose with the kit.

LEASING.COM TROPHY – Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage: Boro through to last eight as Wembley edges closer

Craig Mackail-Smith of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Hitchin back to winning ways after testing Christmas period

Action from Hitchin Town's win over Stourbridge. Picture: Peter Else
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists