New video series highlights Hertfordshire-wide efforts to get healthy in 2020

Herts County Council have released short videos to encourage residents to get healthier in 2020. Picture: Herts County Council Archant

A series of short films that encourage residents to adopt healthier lifestyles in 2020 have been released by Herts County Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you are trying to lose weight, get active, quit smoking or drink less, the county council wouldn't normally jump to mind.

But HCC is hoping to change that after releasing six videos that showcase the range of council-sponsored activities you can get involved in to get healthier.

The series highlights everything from the council's health walks, which were attended by thousands of people last year, to their free Stop Smoking Service, which helped 2,567 people last year.

Cllr Tim Hutchings, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Prevention, said: "We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

"The residents featured in our short films are real and inspiring examples of how, with a little help, everyone can improve their physical and mental wellbeing."

You can watch the videos on Hertfordshire County Council's official YouTube channel.