Hertfordshire residents asked to ‘play their part’ and wear face coverings in all shops

PUBLISHED: 09:03 18 July 2020

From Friday 24 July, wearing face coverings in shops will be mandatory in England. Picture: East and North Herts CCG

From Friday, July 24, wearing face coverings in shops will be mandatory in England to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Those who fail to wear a mask could face a fine of up to £100 which will be enforced by the police, and Hertfordshire County Council is urging residents to ‘play their part’ and keep to the rules.

Tim Hutchings, executive member for public health at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are asking everyone in Hertfordshire to play their part and wear face coverings whenever they are in shops. Homemade, fabric face coverings can help reduce the spread of the virus from people who are contagious but don’t realise it because they don’t have symptoms.

“Please help to protect yourself, your family, your community and NHS services by following the new rules and advice. Be prepared by carrying a face covering with you and using it carefully when it is needed.”

Face coverings will not be required in pubs, cafes or restaurants, and shop workers will not have to wear face coverings at work. Others who are exempt include children under 11 and those with a physical or mental illness or disability.

These rules are in addition to those made in June, when the government made it mandatory for people to wear face coverings when they are using any form of public transport or when they are going to hospital for an appointment.

