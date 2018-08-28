Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts County Council to provide long-term funding to bus routes

PUBLISHED: 15:55 28 January 2019

A bus stop in Grove Road, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

A bus stop in Grove Road, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A bus service linking Hitchin and St Albans is among a number that will receive continued financial support from Hertfordshire County Council.

The 304 service running between the two towns, as well as the 202 service between Ashwell and Ashwell & Morden station, were being supported on a short-term basis but will now be funded long-term.

Back in December, HCC stepped in to support the 304 route – which runs Monday to Friday – after Centrebus decided it could no longer maintain it on a commercial basis.

Centrebus will retain the service and will be adjusting times to improve reliability.

The 202 service has always been supported by the county council, but last November they had to enter into an emergency arrangement with A2B Bus and Coach, after the previous operator surrendered its contract.

A2B will continue to provide the service following a competitive tendering process.

HCC will also continue to fund the W1/2/3/4 running between Kingswood and Watford, too.

Councillor Derrick Ashley – executive member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy at HCC – said: “We know that people depend on these services for access to work, education, shops, personal services and social events so we are pleased to be in a position to be able to reassure them that they will continue to operate.

“However, some commercial services across the county generate little or no real profit so we could be called on to support them at any time, putting more stress on budgets.

“The best advice we can give is to secure the future of your local bus service by using it whenever possible.”

Between Hitchin and St Albans, route 304 calls at St Ippolyts, St Paul’s Walden, Whitwell, Kimpton, Blackmore End, Wheathampstead and Sandridge – generally every two hours.

The 202 route runs between Ashwell’s West End, the centre of the village and Ashwell & Morden railway station from Monday to Friday during rush hour.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams

UK Power Networks responds to Stevenage FC chairman’s criticism over North Stand delays

Stevenage FC chairman Phil Wallace before the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Exeter City at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers search far and wide for missing Baldock dog

George and Ellie Morphew and Joanne and Phil Mitchell with their dog Tilly before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Crowds gather for protest march against academy takeover of Stevenage school

The rally against Barclay School academy plans marches through Stevenage Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Delays to LNER services from Stevenage due to broken down train

A broken down train between Huntingdon and Peterborough is causing delays northbound - with LNER services from Stevenage affected. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Most Read

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

#includeImage($article, 225)

UK Power Networks responds to Stevenage FC chairman’s criticism over North Stand delays

#includeImage($article, 225)

Volunteers search far and wide for missing Baldock dog

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds gather for protest march against academy takeover of Stevenage school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays to LNER services from Stevenage due to broken down train

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Herts County Council to provide long-term funding to bus routes

A bus stop in Grove Road, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Letchworth park toilets closed after cubicle set on fire

The toilets at Howard Park in Letchworth have been damaged in an arson attack. Picture: NHDC

Crowds gather for protest march against academy takeover of Stevenage school

The rally against Barclay School academy plans marches through Stevenage Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

UK Power Networks responds to Stevenage FC chairman’s criticism over North Stand delays

Stevenage FC chairman Phil Wallace before the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Exeter City at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers search far and wide for missing Baldock dog

George and Ellie Morphew and Joanne and Phil Mitchell with their dog Tilly before setting out in search of Ernie on Saturday morning. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists