Have your say on Hitchin's high street recovery

Published: 10:00 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM July 7, 2021

Herts County Council is calling on residents and visitors to some of its major towns to feedback on how COVID-19 measures put in place could support high street recovery.

Through an online portal, HCC details the changes that were made in Hitchin town centre during and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including thoughts on the future of these changes.

One measure implemented included the road closure of the High Street and some of Market Place throughout the week during the height of the pandemic, which the council said benefits local business and creates a more pleasant, attractive and healthier environment for pedestrians and outdoor diners.

The current proposal is to trial this change over a longer period of time in support of locally planned activities and events.

An aerial map of Hitchin, detailing the mid-week road closures of Hitchin High Street and Market Place during the height of the pandemic - Credit: HCC

As well as filling out HCC's Hitchin survey, respondents can also leave feedback on an interactive map of the town to highlight their concerns.

One user, who states they are a small business owner in the heart of the town, said that the social distancing provision put in place by HCC had been "detrimental" to their business.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "Many customers with disabilities have been unable to shop as they have not been able to use the blocked parking bays. Some feel these changes having discriminated against them."

The respondent also coined the scheme a "nightmare", with deliveries and refuse collectors not able to reach their business when the busy thoroughfares were closed.

"Whilst I am sure the coffee shops and restaurants benefit from this it is going to have a negative effect on retail which in turn could lead to Hitchin become a ghost town during colder/wetter months when sitting outside is not so comfortable.

"Lifting access restrictions during those colder months will be too late for some in retail. There needs to be a middle ground: keep the Market Square for dining area but open the road through town for vehicle access."

Others pointed out that vehicular access to amenities in the centre of town, like St Mary's Church, would be compromised if the area was permanently pedestrianised.

However, some are in favour of the road closures, and hope that they continue: "I like the high street closure and would like to keep it this way," one person said. "I’ve enjoyed the various businesses having seating on the path and being able to walk along the street without fear of being run over."

Another added: "It's been fantastic to see local business use the market square for food and drinks, this should be continued and expanded."

Even though the proposed closures would affect thoroughfares that closed during lockdowns, one person said in their feedback that other streets should be considered.

"Both Sun Street and Bucklersbury have not been pedestrianised or closed to vehicles. The pavement is very narrow so social distancing is impossible, meaning one person must move onto the road. This wouldn't be a problem if there were no cars.

"People were also queuing to get food takeaways on the pavement, so more people forced into the road. Other than deliveries or building access there's no reason for cars to be using this road."

Adding to this statement, a further comment stated: "I believe anything that reduces the traffic and it's noise and pollution from the town centre should be explored.

"I would like to see the pedestrian area expanded to include Bancroft up to junction with Hermitage Road. This would make it feel safer for children too.

"There should be no reason why traffic should flow through the town centre. We should be encouraging through traffic to go round Hitchin not through it."

What are your thoughts? To share your feedback with HCC, and to view what other residents have to say, visit bit.ly/2RxO5hT.