Advanced search

Exclusive

Businesses were rated Covid secure without being inspected

PUBLISHED: 09:16 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 08 October 2020

Businesses in Stevenage were rated Covid secure by the Health and Safety Executive without being inspects, according to data obtained by the Herts Comet. Picture: Getty Images / iStockPhoto.

Businesses in Stevenage were rated Covid secure by the Health and Safety Executive without being inspects, according to data obtained by the Herts Comet. Picture: Getty Images / iStockPhoto.

Getty Images / iStockPhoto.

Stevenage businesses have been deemed “compliant” with coronavirus safety rules without being inspected.

Jeannette Thomas, lead councillor for health, said it was Jeannette Thomas, lead councillor for health, said it was "daft" to rate businesses' Covid compliance over the phone.

Data obtained by the Herts Comet revealed that 77 per cent of local businesses “spot-checked” by the national Health and Safety Executive (HSE) were only checked by telephone, not a site visit.

Stevenage’s lead councillor for health has voiced concern, saying the system of telephone checks is open to abuse and means the HSE had to take businesses’ word for it.

Between June and August, the HSE recorded nine spot-checks on Stevenage workplaces.

But figures released to the Comet under Freedom of Information laws show that seven out of nine only received “remote” checks, meaning the companies were telephoned and asked questions.

Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor said the HSE's telephone ratings showed why local authorities were best placed to conduct checks on businesses. Picture: Stevenage Council.Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor said the HSE's telephone ratings showed why local authorities were best placed to conduct checks on businesses. Picture: Stevenage Council.

Jeannette Thomas, Stevenage Council’s executive member for health, said: “It does seem to be daft that they are taking everybody’s word for it. I mean, yes, a lot of the premises will have been Covid compliant – but I’m surprised that in Stevenage it’s 77 per cent. That seems incredibly high to me. Certainly, I would like to know why 77 per cent have been done by phone.”

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Sharon Taylor said the figures demonstrated why the response to the Covid-19 was better entrusted to local councils.

She said: “We have been arguing since the start of the crisis that as local authorities, we have great contact on the ground with businesses. We have direct contact with them.

“A lot of the work where government has tried to do it centrally, we have been much more effective at delivering it at a local level.

“We have got a fantastic team at Stevenage who work closely with businesses. This is routine stuff for us. We do it all the time. We know our businesses.”

A HSE spokesperson said the telephone calls were made by “specially trained operators, who follow a set of questions compiled by HSE experts on Covid compliance.”

The body said it would make sure standards were being met by “visiting a number of the businesses who have told us they have all the right measures in place. This ensures what we are being told is happening in practice.”

It added: “Where businesses fail to comply, this could lead to prosecution.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Businesses were rated Covid secure without being inspected

Businesses in Stevenage were rated Covid secure by the Health and Safety Executive without being inspects, according to data obtained by the Herts Comet. Picture: Getty Images / iStockPhoto.

Car Park Panto driving into Knebworth House this Christmas

Car Park Panto will bring Horrible Christmas to Knebworth House on Christmas Eve. Picture: Ian Tilton

New rules in place at Hitchin church in lead up to Christmas

There are new rules in place for Christmas services at St Mary's Church, Hitchin. Picture: Dave Wood

Affinity Water commits to reducing Ver, Mimram and Upper Lea abstraction by 2024

Affinity Water recently met chalk stream groups on the River Chess. Picture: FILM INFINITY

Death of ‘loving and caring’ Hitchin Blueharts player Luke Hobson ruled accidental by coroner

Blueharts Hockey Club in Hitchin has dedicated its new astro-turf pitch to Luke, who died in March following the accident. Picture: Shane France