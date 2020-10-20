These are the Stevenage neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Covid-19 infections are falling significantly in parts of Stevenage, but doubling in others.

New data has shown large variations in coronavirus infection rates across Stevenage, with cases falling drastically in some areas, yet more than doubling in others.

The borough’s Covid-19 infection rate remained above the national average last week and was continuing to slowly rise, according to the latest government figures.

In some parts of the borough cases had doubled within a week, but other areas’ case rates were falling. A few recorded so few infections that the data was not even released.

Overall, the borough recorded 36 new cases in the week up to October 14.

That gave an overall infection rate of 41 cases per 100,000 people and meant new cases had risen by six per cent, compared to the previous week.

Stevenage’s most-infect neighbourhood was Woodfield and Old Town, where 10 new cases were recorded – a rise of 25 per cent in one week.

The area had a case rate of 81 confirmed infections per 100,000 people.

Each area’s figures are converted into an infection rate per 100,000 people, so data is standardised and comparable across the UK.

In the same period, the Great Ashby, Ashwell and Barley area had 12 new cases, but at 78 cases per 100,000 people, its overall infection rate was lower than Woodfield and Old Town’s.

That infection rate made it Stevenage’s second-most infected community.

In third place was Martins Wood, which had only four new cases – but that amounted to a doubling in one week.

Its overall infection rate in the week ending October 14 was 63.1 cases per 100,000.

New infections also doubled in the St Nicholas area, which also had four new cases. Its infection rate rose to 52.3 cases per 100,000 people.

It is not known which is Stevenage’s least-infected community, as several areas did not have any data released.

In each of those areas, this means there were only one or two positive cases detected that week.

Areas with only one or two new cases in the week ending October 14 included Broadwater, Shephall, Roebuck and Symonds Green.