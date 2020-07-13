Nominate your top sports club for a prestigious Hertfordshire Community Award

Stevenage Starlets FC, last year's Comet Club of the Year, presented by Archant group sports editor Lee Power. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography ©Cathy Benucci Photography

Do you know a great sports club that contributes something special to the community it serves?

If the answer is yes, then nominated them for a county award.

One of the Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 categories aims to celebrate the achievements of the county’s top clubs over the past 12 months.

Many sports clubs have been helping their communities during the pandemic, such as delivering food and helping elderly residents.

But this award is also about what they have achieved over the last year.

The Comet Series and its sister papers, the Royston Crow, the Welwyn Hatfield Times and the Herts Advertiser, want to reward the county’s finest clubs at the inaugural Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020.

We want to hear their stories and reward their outstanding contributions at the gala awards night planned for Stevenage this September.

Sponsored by Mylan, the Club of the Year category will recognise exceptional commitment to developing a club and the activities and services it offers to the local community.

When making a nomination, consider the significant impact the work of the club has had over the last year, and how this has benefitted the local community.

We will need evidence of the club’s commitment to developing club members, whether that be players, coaches, officials and volunteers.

Category sponsor Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare and providing seven billion people access to high quality medicine.

Mylan markets its products in more than 165 countries and territories, and is dedicated to creating better health for a better world.

In the UK, Mylan has a highly talented workforce of more than 400 people in three separate locations, with a UK headquarters based in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

A Mylan spokesperson said: “We are proud to support the local communities that we live and work in, and to be sponsoring the Club of the Year award to highlight the hard work and dedication of club committees across Hertfordshire, celebrating those who have provided an outstanding service to their members and local community.”

The Archant-backed awards night is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 25 at the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre.

You have until Friday, July 31 to get your award entries in.

Visit www.hertscommunity awards.co.uk for more on the awards and to enter the Club of the Year category.