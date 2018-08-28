Herts children’s charity supported by Christmas jumper day

Businesses and schools donned their Christmas jumpers to support children's charity Home-Start. Picture: Supplied Archant

Businesses and schools across North Herts donned their Christmas jumpers to support a children’s charity last Friday.

People from across the area, including renowned Knebworth author Ken Follett, took photos in their Christmas jumpers, posted them on social media and donated to Home-Start Herts, a charity dedicated to improving outcomes for children across Hertfordshire.

The charity’s communications officer Nina Puglia said “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who got involved.

“They all looked very festive and helped us to raise valuable funds.”

Mr Follett – whose books have reached number one of the New York Times Best Seller List – has supported the charity for more than 20 years, initially as a patron for the Home-Start Stevenage.

To find out more about Home-Start visit home-startherts.org.uk/.