Hertfordshire charities receive £10k in National Lottery funding amid coronavirus pandemic

Teens Unite Against Cancer received £8,400 in funding from the National Lottery.

Home-Start Herts is one of ten community projects and charities in Hertfordshire that has received a share of almost £90,000 in National Lottery funding in the past month.

Home-Start Herts is a charity based in Stevenage that provides support to families with babies and young children who may be struggling financially, or emotionally.

Since lockdown began, Home-Start Herts has reported around half of the families it supports have experienced significantly increased anxiety and mental health issues, which are affecting their ability to cope.

Suzy Moody, strategic manager at Home-Start Herts, said: “This National Lottery funding has enabled us to ensure continuity of support for vulnerable families and children, during a time when statutory agencies are struggling and schools and nurseries have closed.

“Most importantly, it has enabled us to still be here to ensure the health and wellbeing of children.”

Herts-based Teens Unite Against Cancer (pictured), also received £8,400 of National Lottery funding this month, in order to run a 12-week programme supporting young teenage cancer sufferers during the pandemic.