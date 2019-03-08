Advanced search

'Holiday hunger' off the menu this summer for Stevenage, Baldock and St Albans children

PUBLISHED: 09:08 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 02 August 2019

Those attending the Fit, Fed and Read programme will be entitled to a free balanced meal. Picture: Farooq Ali

Research has revealed that summer can be a difficult time for low-income families, due to the loss of term-time free school meals.

Hertfordshire Catering Limited (HCL) will be offering disadvantaged kids delicious warm meals this summer. Picture: Farooq AliHertfordshire Catering Limited (HCL) will be offering disadvantaged kids delicious warm meals this summer. Picture: Farooq Ali

However, Hertfordshire Catering Ltd has teamed up with its suppliers with a summer programme, Fit, Fed and Read, available from fire stations in Stevenage, Baldock and St Albans.

The scheme is available for children aged between 7 and 12. The children will receive a lunch as well as a two-hour interactive session to learn about healthy eating.

The kids will be able to enjoy everything from a roast dinner to a chocolate brick wall with a gooey chocolate sauce.

The children will also have an opportunity to make their own smoothies, using pedal power on specially adapted "smoothie-making bicycles."

Head of operations at HCL Stuart Clarke said: "It is important we continue providing lunches throughout the holidays, and we hope the workshops are nurturing for the children and have a lasting effect."

Last year, 149 children attended the program. This year HCL is setting up to serve over 200 hot meals a day, four days a week, throughout August.

