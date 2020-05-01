Advanced search

Herts Careline community alarms on hand during COVID-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:02 03 May 2020

Do you know someone who might benefit from a community alarm?

Archant

At times like these, while close family are unable to visit, a community alarm can be so important for elderly or vulnerable residents.

Herts Careline is still offering its community alarm service, which could be a lifeline for self-isolaters during COVID-19.

A Herts Careline spokesperson said: “It can be hugely reassuring to know that help is on hand at the press of a button 24/7. We’re more than able to welcome more customers and fully support our existing ones at this current challenging time.

“Members of the public can apply online – for yourself or on behalf of someone else – or ask us to send an information pack in the post.

“We also offer a free telephone form filling service over the phone if you need some support completing the paperwork.”

For more information visit www.care-line.co.uk, or call 0300 999 2 999 – or email CarelineSupport@north-herts.gov.uk

