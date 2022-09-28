Herts Careline beats two police forces to national award
- Credit: North Hertfordshire District Council
A Hertfordshire helpline has fended off competition from two police forces to win a national award.
Herts Careline was awarded the Team of the Year award on Wednesday, September 21, as part of the national Control Room Awards 2022.
The awards recognise work that has been carried out by control rooms across the country.
In all categories, over 170 entries were received from over 40 organisations.
The helpline beat teams from Lincolnshire Police and Durham Constabulary to win the Team of the Year award.
Herts Careline is run by North Herts Council, and provides care to those living with medical conditions, old age and vulnerabilities.
Councillor Judi Billing said: "I’m delighted that the Herts Careline team has been recognised for their dedication to the local community.
Most Read
- 1 Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage
- 2 Letchworth pond tested and fish removed after animals found dead
- 3 Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth
- 4 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
- 5 Over 55s invited to 'Ageing Together' event to improve housing needs
- 6 Baby Asian elephant calf named 'Queen' at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
- 7 Education provider for children who struggle in school celebrates milestone
- 8 Standalone 10k keeps getting better and better says race boss
- 9 Stevenage Railway Station: Normal train service resumes after major repairs
- 10 Stevenage stabbings: Three men suffer life-changing injuries
"It is thoroughly deserved and appreciated."