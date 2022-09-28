Herts Careline beats two police forces to national award

The helpline provides care to those living with medical conditions, old age and vulnerabilities. - Credit: North Hertfordshire District Council

A Hertfordshire helpline has fended off competition from two police forces to win a national award.

Herts Careline was awarded the Team of the Year award on Wednesday, September 21, as part of the national Control Room Awards 2022.

The awards recognise work that has been carried out by control rooms across the country.

Careline call operator Rodney Nair, posing with the award. - Credit: North Hertfordshire District Council

In all categories, over 170 entries were received from over 40 organisations.

The helpline beat teams from Lincolnshire Police and Durham Constabulary to win the Team of the Year award.

Herts Careline is run by North Herts Council, and provides care to those living with medical conditions, old age and vulnerabilities.

Councillor Judi Billing said: "I’m delighted that the Herts Careline team has been recognised for their dedication to the local community.

"It is thoroughly deserved and appreciated."