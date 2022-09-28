The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Herts Careline beats two police forces to national award

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 6:00 AM September 28, 2022
A team receiving a gold award.

The helpline provides care to those living with medical conditions, old age and vulnerabilities. - Credit: North Hertfordshire District Council

A Hertfordshire helpline has fended off competition from two police forces to win a national award.

Herts Careline was awarded the Team of the Year award on Wednesday, September 21, as part of the national Control Room Awards 2022.

The awards recognise work that has been carried out by control rooms across the country.

A man in a blue shirt and lanyard, holding an award.

Careline call operator Rodney Nair, posing with the award. - Credit: North Hertfordshire District Council

In all categories, over 170 entries were received from over 40 organisations.

The helpline beat teams from Lincolnshire Police and Durham Constabulary to win the Team of the Year award.

Herts Careline is run by North Herts Council, and provides care to those living with medical conditions, old age and vulnerabilities.

Councillor Judi Billing said: "I’m delighted that the Herts Careline team has been recognised for their dedication to the local community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage
  2. 2 Letchworth pond tested and fish removed after animals found dead
  3. 3 Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth
  1. 4 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
  2. 5 Over 55s invited to 'Ageing Together' event to improve housing needs
  3. 6 Baby Asian elephant calf named 'Queen' at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
  4. 7 Education provider for children who struggle in school celebrates milestone
  5. 8 Standalone 10k keeps getting better and better says race boss
  6. 9 Stevenage Railway Station: Normal train service resumes after major repairs
  7. 10 Stevenage stabbings: Three men suffer life-changing injuries

"It is thoroughly deserved and appreciated."

North Herts Council
North Herts News

Don't Miss

A bin being collected

North Herts Council

Possible changes to bin collections in North Herts

Christopher Day

person
Police taped off the area following a number of stabbings at St Nicholas pub in Canterbury Way, Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Two arrests made in connection with Stevenage brawl

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
One of the geese found covered in oil in Hitchin

RSPCA

'Terrible' oil spill in Hitchin river causes multiple bird deaths

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Charter Fair

Heritage

Stevenage Charter Fair returns this week

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon