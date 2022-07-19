Award-winning Herts Careline marks 40th anniversary

Herts Careline is celebrating 40 years of providing reassurance to North Herts residents.

Herts Careline provides assistive technology such as pendant alarms, fall detectors, door sensors, smoke detectors and epilepsy monitors which help those living with medical conditions, old age and vulnerabilities to live more independently.

Across four decades, Herts Careline has grown from being a service for North Herts residents, to now changing lives across the whole of the county.

To celebrate, new customers who join the service during July and August will receive a gift of a bird food Suet Love Hearts.

Councillor Judi Billing, executive member for community engagement at North Herts Council said: “We’re over the moon to reach our 40th anniversary.

"I’d like to extend a special thank you to all of the Careline staff and to our previous executive members, in particular Bernard Lovewell and Gary Grindal whose valuable work helped the service develop and grow over the four decades. As we celebrate Careline turning 40 we will hold Gary in our thoughts following his death in June."

If you or someone you know needs help, visit www.care-line.co.uk call 0300 999 2 999 or email carelinesupport@north-herts.gov.uk.