A night to remember as Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 winners revealed

PUBLISHED: 00:21 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 00:37 22 November 2019

Businesses turned out for the 23rd annual Hertfordshire Business Awards. Picture: Archant

Archant

Businesses across the county came together to celebrate another year of success at Archant's annual Hertfordshire Business Awards tonight.

Finalists donned their gladrags at the glamorous black tie event held at the beautiful Knebworth Barns, where businesses and entreprenuers scooped much sought after accolades at the ceremony.

Proud business owners filled the marquee and enjoyed bubbly, a three-course meal, and a range of entertainment before host for the evening Stephen K Amos kicked off the awards which was organised by Archant - the publishers of the Comet, Herts Advertiser, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times - in association with KPMG.

Charasmatic comic writer and star of his own BBC Two sketch and stand-up show, Stephen K Amos, got the audience involved and spurred on bursts of laughter before announcing the winners of each of the 16 categories.

Winner of the Social Enterprise of the Year award - sponsored by Knebworth House - was the Hertfordshire Independent Living Service.

The service started out by providing meals on wheels to elderly across the county, with just one site based in Letchworth.

By 2013 the business had expanded to further afield, and to providing more than meals, and has a contract with Hertfordshire County Council.

The award for Commercial Business in the Community - sponsored by CS Recyling - was snapped up by Loudbird PR and Communications based in St Albans.

The company, lead by Sophie Banks and Angie Cronin, provides PR for St Albans community projects and businesses, such as Pub in the Park and St Albans Film Festival.

Taking home the Supporting Young People Award, sponsored by CAE Technology Services, was Stevenage-based Sporting Futures Training UK Ltd.

The team running programmes consists of dedicated and experienced PE teachers, subject leaders and learning assesserors offering training and sports apprecticeships to apsiring sports teachers.

Care Home company Signature Senior Lifestyle won the award for Employer of the Year, sponsored by recruitment agency Tate.

The award-winning care providers prides itself on giving person-centered in luxrious home settings.

The Customer Service Award - sponsored by Cala Homes - went to Letchworth-based Autoglym. The car care product provider also bagged the Innovation Award - sponsored by St Albans-based GovGrant - which was presented to them immediately after.

The Business Person of the Year Award was given to Synergi Search & Select's Chix Shah.

Sponsored by Stanstead Airport, the Business Growth Award was given to Glencar Construction.

The company, which was established in 2016, prides itself on delivering quality and service through beneficial parternships with customers and suppliers.

The award for Family Business of the Year went to Potters Bar-based Multimessage Systems Ltd.

The telecoms and data repair specialist was formed in 1989, and recently celebrated its 30th birthday.

Biodegradeable toothbrush manufacturers Bambuu Brush - based in Hitchin - picked up the award for New Business of the Year. After setting up last year, the business has gone from strength to strength, selling a million toothbrushes in its first year.

St Albans-based Redstone Search Group took home the award for Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Pinehill Hospital.

Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by Process Ltd, was won by Vetsure, a pet insurance business based in Hatfield, while the award for Large Business of the Year - sponsored by Barclays - was taken home by Watford-based GAMA Healthcare.

International Business of the Year - sponsored by Taylor Walton LLP - was won by Ware-based secrity systems company, Silent Sentinel.

The company designs, manufacture, and supply advanced market-leading surveillance and security systems targeted at the Homeland Security market.

The Hertfordshire Business Awards' judges selected Hatfield-based Potential Kids Ltd for its Judges' Award.

Picking up its second award of the night was Glencar Constructions, which took home the coveted Company of the Year award, sponsored by KPMG UK.

Congratuations to all our winners and finalists!

