Road Policing Unit targeting drivers under the influence in summer campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:21 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 18 June 2019

The Road Policing Unit will be targeting those driving under the influence this summer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit will be focusing on drink drivers and those driving under the influence of drugs in the coming weeks.

This follows statistics that show there were more than 2,000 arrests made across the three counties for various offences relating to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Between June 2018 and May 2019, there were 522 arrests in Bedfordshire and 846 in Hertfordshire with Cambridgeshire topping the lot with 859.

Sgt Ian Manley from the Road Policing Unit is reminding everyone of the risks associated with driving under the influence.

He said: "It simply isn't worth it. My colleagues and I know all too well the horrendous, extremely serious and sometimes fatal consequences caused by people driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

"Our main focus 24/7 is to reduce casualties on our roads and our work targeting all of the key factors which contribute to collisions will continue whilst supporting the campaign."

