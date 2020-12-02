Herts police warn of ‘convincing’ Christmas scam with online deliveries

Published: 11:47 AM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

Herts Police are warning of online delivery scams from people posing as DPD or Royal Mail in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Archant

Hertfordshire residents who have been ordering their Christmas presents online this year have been warned of scam emails and text messages from fake parcel delivery companies.

Messages will appear to be from reputable companies, such as DPD, Hermes or Royal Mail, stating they have tried to deliver your parcel and asking you to click a link to reschedule the delivery.

This link will then direct you to an authentic-looking website, which asks for your personal information and credit card details.

Detective Inspector Rob Burns, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “This scam is very convincing with Christmas a few weeks away and many people are shopping online and waiting for their orders to be delivered.

“It’s important to check the details in the messages and make sure it is genuinely related to an item you have ordered. Does the message use your name, rather than an email address? Does it mention the goods or company you have ordered items from? If in doubt do not click the link and contact the vendor directly via their website.

“Please help us to raise awareness by talking about this with your friends and family, especially if they are vulnerable or elderly.”

If you believe that you have been a victim of fraud please report online via www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.