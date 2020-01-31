Advanced search

Multi-million pound bid for Hertfordshire radiotherapy unit submitted

PUBLISHED: 09:33 01 February 2020

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Health bosses in Hertfordshire have submitted a new multi-million pound bid for a radiotherapy unit in the county.

Currently cancer patients from across Hertfordshire - and neighbouring Bedfordshire - are most likely to travel to the Mount Vernon Cancer Centre for radiotherapy treatment, used to treat half of all cancer patients.

The centre in Northwood, just south of Rickmansworth and the Herts border, has a catchment population of almost two million people - with some facing a 70-mile round trip for each visit.

But it has now emerged that the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has put in a bid for a new radiotherapy unit more locally.

You may also want to watch:

The NHS trust - which, as well as Mount Vernon, runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage, the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City and Hertford County Hospital - put in the bid during January, and said it reflects a long-held belief that there should be a satellite facility to improve access and care.

In a statement confirming the bid, a spokesperson for the NHS trust said: "It has been a long-held strategic intent of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust to build a satellite radiotherapy unit to improve local patient access to this critical treatment for patients with cancer, and provide the best patient care.

"We submitted a bid for funding for a satellite radiotherapy unit to the STP in 2018, and have submitted a new bid this year."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, in partnership with Archant title the Comet, launched a campaign for a radiotherapy unit at Lister in August 2010 - with North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald later following suit.

Prior to the December General Election, Mr McPartland raised the issue again in the House of Commons. He said: "There are more than 1.5 million people in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, and they have no access to a radiotherapy facility in either county. Will the [health] minister agree to bring cancer care closer to people's homes and join the campaign to establish a satellite radiotherapy unit in Stevenage?" News of the bid for a new radiotherapy unit has emerged just days after it was announced that University College London Hospitals had been chosen by NHS England as the preferred provider - "subject to due diligence" - to run Mount Vernon, from April 2021.

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

A big house and BMW to homelessness – how Stevenage Haven saved Gary’s life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

A big house and BMW to homelessness – how Stevenage Haven saved Gary’s life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Latest from the The Comet

Leading Baldock painter joins Team GB as artist-in-residence for Tokyo Olympics

Ben Mosley (left) has been chosen as one of two Artists-in-Residence for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Picture: Courtesy of Team GB

Multi-million pound bid for Hertfordshire radiotherapy unit submitted

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage business grant scheme launched to help boost local economy

Business owners can pitch for grants of up to £2,500 to grow their company. Picture: Pexels.

Bedfordshire man admits sexually assaulting teenage girls at Hitchin takeaway

Mario Kubana's plea hearing was heard at St Albans Crown Court, where he admitted sexually assaulting two girls at Majestic in Hitchin. Picture: Danny Loo

Smart motorway plans for A1(M) Hertfordshire stretch put on hold

Work to change the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 8 for Stevenage into a smart motorway was due to begin in March, but has been put on hold. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24