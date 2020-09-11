Advanced search

Revealed: Herts health chief personally intervenes in 90-year-old’s COVID test nightmare

PUBLISHED: 12:02 12 September 2020

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health, had to get involved to ensure a 90-year-old could get a COVID-19 test closer to home. Picture: Archant

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health, had to get involved to ensure a 90-year-old could get a COVID-19 test closer to home. Picture: Archant

Archant

Hertfordshire’s public health chief has had to wade into the COVID–19 testing conundrum, personally intervening to ensure a 90-year-old could get a test closer to home.

Jim McManus highlighted the exceptional case at a meeting on Thursday, September 10, when he was questioned about testing capacity in the county.

The elderly gentleman had been directed to a testing centre ‘some way’ from his Hertfordshire home.

But the county’s director of public health Mr McManus said he had personally intervened so he could avoid the long journey.

The news comes as residents from other areas in North Herts suggest they too have struggled to obtain a test – with one Stevenage resident alleging that her nearest test centre was 90 miles away, and another being told to travel to Aberdeen.

Mr McManus said he had known there had been capacity at the centre, and added: “We keep a very close eye on testing issues in Hertfordshire because it’s important to us.”

You may also want to watch:

At the meeting of the county council’s public health and prevention cabinet panel, Liberal Democrat Cllr Nigel Quinton also raised the issue of COVID-19 testing for residents who did not have access to a car.

He highlighted a resident who could see the Welwyn Garden City testing centre from her home, but was not allowed to be tested there because it is a ‘drive-through’ facility.

Mr McManus told councillors he would like there to be a non-drive through facility in Welwyn Garden City, and he indicated that in some cases transport could be arranged for testing.

During the meeting, Mr McManus accepted there were issues with the testing capacity on the national system. And he said there were local plans to re-launch key worker testing.

Meanwhile it was reported that ‘contacts’ of those who test positive for COVID-19 who cannot be traced within 24 hours by the national ‘Test and Trace’ system are now being dealt with locally.

As a result, in addition to attempting to contact them by phone, there are now local ‘door knocking’ teams, who carry leaflets in English and relevant community languages.

And Mr McManus said they now had a 91 per cent ‘completion’ rate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Decision made on Stevenage’s annual fireworks display

The free firework display in Stevenage will not go ahead this year. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Decision made on Stevenage’s annual fireworks display

The free firework display in Stevenage will not go ahead this year. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the The Comet

Revealed: Herts health chief personally intervenes in 90-year-old’s COVID test nightmare

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health, had to get involved to ensure a 90-year-old could get a COVID-19 test closer to home. Picture: Archant

Letchworth Morrisons vows to continue work of Community Response Team set up in lockdown

Morrisons will continue the work of the Community Response Team set up by the Letchworth Heritage Foundation during lockdown. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Hitchin’s Market Theatre to reopen with tale of Nell Gwyn

Jemma Carlisle as Nell Gwyn, which can be seen at The Market Theatre in Hitchin. Picture: The Market Theatre

Hitchin business among those set to see boost after ‘historic’ UK-Japan trade deal agreed

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss speaking to Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi as the UK secures a free trade agreement with Japan. The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing an agreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion. Picture: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Concerns grow for missing Welwyn Garden City teenager with links to Stevenage

Have you seen missing Tyler? Picture: Herts Police