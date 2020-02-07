Hertfordshire braces for Storm Ciara with power network and train lines set to be affected

Storm Ciara will bring heavy rain and gales to the East of England this weekend. Picture: Archant trendobjects

Hertfordshire is gearing up for Storm Ciara this weekend, with high winds and heavy rain forecast to strike the country from Saturday night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, with strong gales of 60mph expected to last throughout much of Sunday.

UK Power Networks is preparing for power cuts which could bring down branches and damage overhead power lines, while Govia Thameslink will run Sunday's train services at a reduced speed of 50mph.

Ian Cameron, from UK Power Networks, said: "We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity, especially during cold weather, and will do our best to restore supplies quickly if they are affected.

"The electricity network is built to be resilient. Extra engineers, damage assessment teams, call-takers and other staff are in place and ready to respond over the weekend and into the next working week.

"Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm."

Govia Thameslink have also issued a statement ahead of the storm: "High winds and heavy rain bring the risk of debris blown on the line, damage to overhead lines, fallen trees and landslips.

"All of our network will be subject to a speed restriction of 50mph. This will mean trains run slower than normal and will be delayed arriving at their destination.

"We will be working to ensure that we run a robust train service throughout the day. However, because of the delays we may have to make some cancellations to help prevent the delays from spreading or getting progressively worse.

"Customers are advised to check before you travel."

Residents can report power cuts or damaged power lines by ringing UK Power Networks on 0800 3163 105. Customers can also find up-to-date information on https://www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/help-and-advice or by following @ukpowernetworks on Twitter.

Residents are also advised to check the live power cut map for updates in your area.