Have your say on policing priorities in Stevenage

Have your say on what issues police should be prioritising in Stevenage at a public meeting on Tuesday, September 10.

Every three months Herts police's Safer Neighbourhood Teams review and set their local policing priorities.

The next set of priorities for the Bedwell, Pin Green and town centre areas of Stevenage are due to be set by the end of September.

Sergeant Chris Adshead said: "We'd like residents to be fully involved in this priority-setting process.

"We want to make sure we have a very clear understanding of all the issues which impact on and affect our communities. We want residents to share their views and experiences about what goes on in the areas where they live."

If you are interested in attending the meeting, email christopher.adshead@herts.pnn.police.uk for further details with your name, address and phone number, and some brief information about yourself.