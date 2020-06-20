‘Tackling domestic abuse a priority’ as Herts police reach out to victims during lockdown

Herts police officers are reminding victims of domestic abuse that there is support available. Picture: Ulrike May, Pixabay. Ulrike May from Pixabay

Lockdown due to COVID-19 has kept victims of domestic abuse trapped behind closed doors with their tormentors, and Herts police officers are reminding those affected that help is available.

Adults and children alike can be exposed to domestic violence or coercive control, and calls to the NSPCC’s helpline have soared during lockdown, becoming the highest on record.

A Herts police spokesman said: “Despite social distancing measures continuing, help and support is available to people experiencing domestic abuse in Hertfordshire. Tackling domestic abuse remains a priority for police and other organisations. We continue to work to protect victims and their families, as well as holding perpetrators to account for their actions.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 0300 790 6772 for advice and support. In an emergency, always call 999. If you are afraid to speak, call 999 from a mobile and press 55. If home isn’t safe, we’re here to help.”