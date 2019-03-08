Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts crime commissioner calls for law changes surrounding knife and violent crime

PUBLISHED: 12:04 25 May 2019

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Gene Genie Photography

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has called for changes to law to stop knife and violent crime making its way to the county.

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd called for changes to knife and violent crime laws to stop it spreading at Westminster. Picture: Herts PoliceHertfordshire PCC David Lloyd called for changes to knife and violent crime laws to stop it spreading at Westminster. Picture: Herts Police

Speaking at Westminster, PCC Lloyd told the Home Affairs Select Committee that police and councils should be notified when other local authorities rehouse vulnerable or potentially violent young people in their areas.

He spoke of how a number of north London authorities are moving people "with a wide range of needs" into private rented or housing association housing in parts of Hertfordshire - without informing the police.

"It would be very helpful if we had those broad convening powers as PCCs," he told the committee.

"Many PCCs - probably every PCC in the country - would be happy to take those convening powers so that we could ensure that we get the right data, the right information and the right support, so that we can do something about it.

"In Hertfordshire a number of north London authorities are moving people out.

"People who have a wide range of needs are being moved either into private rented housing or into housing association housing.

You may also want to watch:

"We are not hearing beforehand, either as a police force or as a county council in social care, that these people are arriving.

"That means we cannot put the appropriate safeguarding around them before they arrive.

"We really do need to have far better data sharing. There should be a duty to co-operate on that, and I think it should be placed on all local authorities, police and health."

PPC Lloyd's comments come after nearly 600 suspected members of county lines drugs gangs were arrested across the UK in a National Crime Agency operation.

Police forces across the country, led by the National County Lines Coordination Centre, also seized cocaine worth £176,780, £312,649 in cash and 46 weapons.

Seven people were arrested in Hertfordshire as part of the Operation Mantis.

"One of the real issues that we have at the moment is around, as you rightly highlight, the use of drugs," PCC Lloyd added.

"Frankly, the middle classes who, in Hertfordshire, are really concerned about their Fairtrade coffee and what the supply line of that is do not seem to have the same concern around the cocaine that they take."

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Concern for Stevenage woman last seen on Monday

Stevenage's Jade Scotney - who has links to Letchworth - has gone missing. Picture: Herts Police

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend

Letchworth Food and Drink Festival

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Concern for Stevenage woman last seen on Monday

Stevenage's Jade Scotney - who has links to Letchworth - has gone missing. Picture: Herts Police

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend

Letchworth Food and Drink Festival

Latest from the The Comet

Herts crime commissioner calls for law changes surrounding knife and violent crime

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Hitchin Folk Club set for exciting show this weekend

Hattie Briggs. Picture: Ian Wallman

Top comedians will take to the stage for Stevenage autism charity

TRACKS Autism runs a specialist early years centre in Stevenage for children with an autistic spectrum condition.

Arlesey man arrested in Uganda on suspicion of ‘intoxicating the public’

An Arlesey man has been arrested in Uganda. Picture: UoH

Hitchin fun day fundraiser in memory of Francesca Barrow

Francesca Barrow, who tragically lost her life in May 2017. Picture: Carmel Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists