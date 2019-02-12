Advanced search

PhD funding offered for Hertfordshire nurses and midwives

PUBLISHED: 06:58 15 February 2019

Director of nursing Rachael Corser, senior sepsis nurse Anne Hunt and learning and development lead nurse Jacqueline Attrill. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Director of nursing Rachael Corser, senior sepsis nurse Anne Hunt and learning and development lead nurse Jacqueline Attrill. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Nurses and midwives are among those invited to apply for fellowship opportunities that are being funded by the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

The Doctoral Research Fund provides financial support for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff who wish to study for a PhD or professional doctorate.

The NHS trust says the aim of the fund is to build upon an already strong research-driven culture and make a positive impact on patient experience and outcomes.

Senior sepsis nurse Anne Hunt is one of the first to receive funding. She said: “I am honoured to have been chosen for the PhD programme and I am so grateful to the Hospitals’ Charity for funding such a fantastic opportunity.

“My doctoral research will look at how people with learning disabilities are diagnosed with sepsis and what reasonable adjustments should be made to help assess and treat them.”

PhD funding offered for Hertfordshire nurses and midwives

Director of nursing Rachael Corser, senior sepsis nurse Anne Hunt and learning and development lead nurse Jacqueline Attrill. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Letchworth students set for next step with Young Enterprise event

Representatives from Airbus, Johnson Matthey, Roche, Willmott Dixon, MNP Engineers and Altro visited The Highfield School in Letchworth. Picture: The Highfield School

Comedy line-up announced for Hertfordshire festival Standon Calling

Russell Kane is one of the big names confirmed for the Standon Calling 2019 comedy bill

Tributes paid to much-loved Stevenage football coach Ken Headington

Ken Headington passed away suddenly aged 60. Picture: Stevenage FC

Hitchin sports clubs celebrate new home with official opening

The opening of the new Blueharts Clubhouse. Picture: DANNY LOO
