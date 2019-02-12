PhD funding offered for Hertfordshire nurses and midwives

Nurses and midwives are among those invited to apply for fellowship opportunities that are being funded by the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

The Doctoral Research Fund provides financial support for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff who wish to study for a PhD or professional doctorate.

The NHS trust says the aim of the fund is to build upon an already strong research-driven culture and make a positive impact on patient experience and outcomes.

Senior sepsis nurse Anne Hunt is one of the first to receive funding. She said: “I am honoured to have been chosen for the PhD programme and I am so grateful to the Hospitals’ Charity for funding such a fantastic opportunity.

“My doctoral research will look at how people with learning disabilities are diagnosed with sepsis and what reasonable adjustments should be made to help assess and treat them.”