Hertfordshire residents urged to avoid non-essential water usage

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:09 PM July 17, 2022
Updated: 12:14 PM July 17, 2022
A man holding a hosepipe in a garden.

The "urgent appeal" has been released by Affinity Water. - Credit: Delia Giandeini on Unsplash

Hertfordshire residents have been sent an "urgent appeal" to avoid all non-essential water usage. 

Affinity Water has released the appeal today (Sunday, July 17) to ensure that there is enough water for all residents, in the upcoming heat wave. 

Specifically, residents have been asked to avoid using items such as hosepipes and sprinklers.

A spokesperson for Affinity Water said: "We want to make sure we have enough water to go around for drinking, washing and cooking during the upcoming hot weather.

"Please avoid all non-essential water use now, such as hosepipes and sprinklers."

The news comes as The Met Office has released its first ever red warning for exceptional heat in the United Kingdom. 

Temperatures of over 40 degrees have been forecast in parts of the UK.

Residents can expect the warmest temperatures on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19).

Hertfordshire is expected to see temperatures reach around 35 degrees on both occasions.

A spokesperson for The Met Office said: "For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and the Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat."

